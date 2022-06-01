UBC Okanagan golfers to tee off at Canadian championships

It’s time for the UBCO women’s golf team to hit the links at the 2022 Golf Canada Canadian University/College Championships.

The team of Kendra Jones-Munk (Vernon), Rebecca Reitsma (Kelowna), Kayleigh Trowman (Tamworth, England) and Emily Cornwall (Calgary) will be competing at the championships in Bromont, Quebec. Its being at Domaine Château Bromont Golf Club. UBCO punched their ticket to the country-wide tournament by finishing second at the Canada West tournament at Squamish Valley Golf Course back in October.

It was their first ever conference medal.

“We’re looking forward to competing against the best teams in the country,” said UBCO’s Head Coach Clay Stothers. “We haven’t competed against the schools in the east since 2019 due to the pandemic so we’re not too sure what to expect. But I know if we are playing to our ability, we can contend for a medal this week.”

This is UBCO’s second appearance in these championships. They missed the cut back at the 2019 event.

The tournament runs from June 1-4. To follow along, click here.

College AthleticsGirls golfGolfKelownaOkanaganQuebecUBCO Heat