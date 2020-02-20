The Heat’s Jaeli Ibbetson scored 20 points in UBCO’s basketball home-opener on Nov. 1 (UBC Okanagan Athletics)

UBC Okanagan forward named to Canada West All-Rookie Team

Kelowna’s Jaeli Ibbetson averaged 13.8 points a game in her first year with the Heat

The USports Canada West division has named first-year UBC Okanagan basketball star to the league’s All-Rookie Team.

Jaeli Ibbetson and the Heat finished the season at the beginning of February and the former Kelowna Secondary star was named to the All-Rookie team on Thursday (Feb. 20).

Ibbetson finished the season averaging a double-double and was the only rookie in the entire USports league to average 10.2 rebounds per game to go along with her 13.8 points per game.

The Heat star also lead all U Sports players with five offensive rebounds per game.

READ MORE: Future Olympians invited to UBC Okanagan for RBC Training Ground

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Dr. Knox grabs No. 1 seed at junior provincials

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

UBCO Heat

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Future Olympians invited to UBC Okanagan for RBC Training Ground

Just Posted

UBC Okanagan forward named to Canada West All-Rookie Team

Kelowna’s Jaeli Ibbetson averaged 13.8 points a game in her first year with the Heat

Future Olympians invited to UBC Okanagan for RBC Training Ground

Okanagan athletes aged 14 to 25 can test their skills in front of Olympic officials Feb. 29

Mental health disorders, suicide on the rise among Okanagan students

The survey was conducted by the McCreary Centre Society in 2018

UBC Okanagan researches health benefits of levitating blood

Floating human plasma helps researchers detect diseases like opioid addiction

Okanagan youth drink, smoke and have sex more than anywhere else in B.C.

The survey was conducted by the McCreary Centre Society in 2018

Swinging with the Stars: Team Crimson

Swinging with the Stars raises funds for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association

Okanagan researchers fighting to keep Canadian wine thriving

Throughout their growth, grapes must survive a wide range of diseases before being made into wine.

Exclusive: Pamela Anderson talks plans for waterfront Ladysmith property after 12-day marriage

Anderson says she can pay her own bills. Peters denies making comments suggesting she can’t

Suspect wanted in attempted robbery of Vernon senior

Police are searching for man behind attempted assault last month

Burger King breaks the mould with new advertising campaign

The company is known for irreverent ad campaigns

Maggie and Tim: B.C. residential school survivor turns to faith, forgiveness in mourning son

A young man’s tragic death and his mother’s survival through hardship

BREAKING: Protesters set up blockade on CP Rail tracks near Salmon Arm

Signs at protest site say in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en

RDOS hears concerns about 5G wireless technology

Potential safety concerns raised as communications technology expands

PHOTOS: RCMP call on kids to name latest police puppy recruits

This year’s theme is the letter ‘N,’ and 13 German shephards must be named

Most Read