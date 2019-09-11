The UBC Okanagan Heat have done their share of victory celebration so far this season in posting a 4-1-1 record. (Photo - UBCO)

UBC Okanagan coach seeing maturity in this year’s Heat roster

The Heat played UFV and Trinity Western last weekend

When the UBCO Heat beat two undefeated teams to start the men’s soccer season, it was a progressive sign for the club.

Heat coach Dante Zanatta said that the maturity that this year’s team has shown throughout the first few weeks has been a big part of their success, registering a 4-1-1 record to start the season.

Last weekend, the Heat played to a 1-1 draw against UFV Cascades and shut out Trinity Western Spartans 1-0.

“Numerous things have contributed to the early success,” said Zanatta.

“The veterans have come back in better shape and the rookies (look good). We have a deep group this year, there’s competition each day for positions but it’s important for the players to not get ahead of themselves.”

“All the good work we’ve done won’t mean anything if we don’t (continue it).”

READ MORE: Let the games begin: 55+ BC Games underway in Kelowna

READ MORE: Warriors lose to Silverbacks, continue losing streak

One of their biggest wins of the year came on Sept. 1 against the No. 5 ranked UBC Thunderbirds, a 2-0 victory.

The Heat stuck to their game-plan against the T-Birds, which is something Zanatta is stressing that needs to be consistent in every future game.

“We’ll have to stick to our principles to develop the players so they make better decisions and be confident. It’s up to the (leaders) to keep everyone on track on game-day,” said Zanatta.

“UBC is a good team and you have to respect the opposition and we knew we couldn’t let them stretch the field.”

“We defended well that game, were well organized and countered. That day, it worked perfectly.”

READ MORE: Kelowna firefighters climb 110 storeys to honour 9-11 victims

The Heat played their first four games of the season before university classes had even started.

Now that classes are back in session and the Heat players have to balance their soccer and classroom schedules throughout the season, Zanatta has used every training opportunity to make sure the team remains on the same page in preparing and playing each game.

“We’ve shown that we can score and if we can finish, (we can win). We’re significantly better with our finishing this year. Players have a better understanding of the formation and our play is allowing players to get in better position to score.”

The Heat return to their home pitch Friday against MacEwan University.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Let the games begin: 55+ BC Games underway in Kelowna

Just Posted

Police recover body of man killed in Shuswap Lake speedboat crash

RCMP report 33-year-old Ryan Hartmann’s body was loacted late in the evening on Sept. 9

Kelowna firefighters climb 110 storeys to honour 9-11 victims

New memorial in New York honours victims from evolving aftermath of 9-11

West Kelowna’s Rotary Park to close for repairs

The park will be closed for some ‘much needed’ restoration and flood mitigation work

Kelowna charity hosts fundraiser for projects in Kenya

Under the African Sky will feature live guests who are running the projects on a daily basis.

Manufacturing Safety Alliance of B.C. opens office in Kelowna

The non-profit health and safety organization is now better equipped to service the Okanagan, it says

VIDEO: Federal election campaign begins with leaders in Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

Trudeau has asked governor general to dissolve Parliament and send voters to the polls on Oct. 21

Elementary school in Westwold, B.C., enrolls minimum six kids to stay open

‘We need them to stay until September 30,’ the superintendent said

NDP drop B.C. candidate over social media comments

Thompson-Nicola-Cariboo NDP Candidate Dock Currie asked to step down

Woman, 26, charged in YVR luggage thefts

Miriam Tremblay is charged with seven counts of theft under $5,000

Indigenous, two-spirit couple from Alberta wins Amazing Race Canada

Anthony Johnson and James Makokis plan to continue fundraising for a cultural healing centre

Libs, Tories start campaign in dead heat, with NDP, Greens tied: poll

Survey suggests Conservative support at 35 per cent nationally, Liberal at 34 per cent

VIDEO: What passengers saw after B.C. plane hit flock of birds and was forced to land

737 aircraft hit birds shortly after take off from Abbotsford International Airport

Boundary-Similkameen MLA said B.C. can be leader on permanent daylight saving time

Overwhelming survey response from B.C. residents shows preference for permanent daylight saving time

Classical music and kickboxing help Shuswap woman overcome learning disabilities

Accomplished student becomes instructor, offering lessons in martial arts, violin and piano

Most Read