UBC Okanagan adds Coquitlam guard to 2019 class

Tessa Burton joins the Heat’s basketball program

The latest addition to the Heat women’s basketball team is Tessa Burton, who will play for UBCO starting in 2019-20, giving the Heat a third guard in their 2019 recruiting class.

The 5-foot-10-inch wing from Riverside Secondary has done nothing but succeed in her athletics career so far, and is happy to be coming to the Okanagan.

“I am excited to play on the Heat because I will get to learn a lot from the returning players and experience playing at the next level,” said Burton

Hailing from Coquitlam, Burton is a two-time club national champion with the VK basketball program, and with the elite Vancouver based basketball club has travelled around North American since she joined the program in 2016. Prior to her time with VK, Burton was also a member of Team BC in 2015

Burton is the second member from VK to commit to the Heat in this year’s recruiting class, following the signing of 6’3” forward, Emily Instant.

With her high school team, the Rapids, she has finished in the top-six in the province twice, both in 2016 and 2018, and her team is seeded third headed into the upcoming BC high school championships.

RELATED: Rutland pride buoys Chiefs’ spirits heading into playoffs

Coach Bobby Mitchell, who is very familiar with Burton’s abilities after having to coach against her in club basketball over the past few seasons, was able to identify what Burton will bring to the Heat’s program.

“Tessa is a tough competitor who can shoot the ball very well from the three-point line; you have to be aware of her at all times. She rebounds the ball well, defends hard, and has a great sense for the game,” said Mitchell.

“She is a great addition and we look forward to having her here and what she can do, I think she will surprise people with how quickly she can adjust to the next level,” said Mitchell.

