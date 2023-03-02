Salmon Arm’s Lily Brook and Kaden Baum, at left, take time out during their medal-winning performances at the 2023 Canada Winter Games in PEI. (Photo courtesy of Paul Klements)

Salmon Arm’s Lily Brook and Kaden Baum, at left, take time out during their medal-winning performances at the 2023 Canada Winter Games in PEI. (Photo courtesy of Paul Klements)

Two Salmon Arm Para-Nordic skiers claim 2 medals apiece at Canada Winter Games

One 5-kilometre race remains for each athlete before they head home from PEI

Salmon Arm athletes are shining bright at the 2023 Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island.

Two Para-Nordic skiers from the Larch Hills Nordics are coming home with gold medals.

Kaden Baum, 16, competing in the male sit-ski events, has claimed not one but two golds, winning both the 2.5-kilometre event and the sprints.

Lily Brook, 18, also earned two medals, gold in the female sit-ski 2.5 event and silver in the sprints.

Both Kaden and Lily, who are accompanied by Salmon Arm coach Donna Flatman, are scheduled to compete in the male and female 5-kilometre races on Friday, March 3.

Both Kaden and Lily will also be competing in the BC Winter Games in Vernon in March, Kaden in the Para Nordic events and Lily switching to wheelchair basketball.

Para-Alpine skier Ronan Wiens from Salmon Arm placed sixth in both the slalom and giant slalom events at Crabbe Mountain in New Brunswick.

In hockey, 16-year-old Sawyer Mayes has been playing for Team BC. After a gruelling week of games where B.C. was defeated only by Ontario, Team BC wound up facing Quebec in the bronze medal game. Quebec defeated B.C. 7-4, leaving Team BC in fourth place.

In the gold medal game, Ontario defeated Saskatchewan 3-2 in overtime.

Along with the athletes participating from Salmon Arm, boxing coach Peggy Maerz and speed-skating coach Jennifer Gibson are also on the Team BC roster.

The PEI Games began on Feb. 18 and wrap up on March 5.

