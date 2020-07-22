Predator Ridge Golf Resort. (Contributed)

Two Okanagan golf courses crack top 100 Canadian courses

Predator Ridge and Tower Ranch were both named to the list respectively

Two Okanagan golf courses have cracked Score Golf’s Top 100 Canadian Golf Courses list.

Vernon’s Predator Ridge Golf Resort took the honours of being named the Okanagan’s top course, ranking 28th, while Kelowna’s Tower Ranch took the 55th spot.

With 2,300 golf facilities in Canada, ranking within the top four percentile in the country is no small feat.

James Cronk, Tower Ranch’s general manager, said the course is thrilled to be named amongst the many great golf courses in the country. He said he attributes much of the ranking to the aesthetic and difficulty of the course.

“Tower Ranch is just a beautifully designed golf course on an amazing piece of property with spectacular views,” said Cronk.

“It’s got a wow factor on almost every single hole and people that play it come away with not too many birdies, but they certainly come away with some incredible memories.”

READ MORE: COVID-19: Tourism Kelowna encourages community to be safe and responsible

Cronk said Tower Ranch takes great pride in their customer service as well, which he believes is a big reason why visitors enjoy their experience.

“We have a great team that really enjoys customer service. The golf business is all about customer service and entertainment and making people have fun and we work really hard in providing that. It’s a very competitive marketplace in the Okanagan, so every customer matters.”

According to Cronk, Tower Ranch has seen a lot more local golfers take to the course this summer. He said Tower Ranch has made the effort to make the course a bit easier to play and encourages new golfers to book a tee time and experience the course.

Inverness, Nova Scotia’s Cabot Cliff took the number one spot on the list. For complete rankings, click here.

READ MORE: Toronto Blue Jays find new home in Pittsburgh for 2020 season: reports

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Golf

