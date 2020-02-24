Two former Rockets players make NHL debut

Calvin Thurkauf and Gage Quinney made their NHL debuts on Saturday

Two Kelowna Rockets alumni were able to realize their life-long dream of playing in the NHL over the weekend.

On Friday, both Calvin Thurkauf (Columbus Blue Jackets) and Gage Quinney (Vegas Golden Knights) were called up from their respective American Hockey League affiliates to make their NHL debuts on Saturday.

Calvin Thurkauf went pointless in 8:01 of ice time in his debut with the Blue Jackets. The 23-year-old was called upon to replace Oliver Bjorkstrand, but has since been reassigned to the AHL Cleveland Monsters. He has 25 points in 47 games with Cleveland this season.

Thurkuff spent two seasons with the Rockets (2015-16 & 2016-17), registering 51 goals and 115 points in 121 games. He was selected 185th overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Golden Knights’ Gage Quinney became the first Las-Vegas-born player in NHL history after suiting up against the Florida Panthers on Saturday. The former Kelowna Rocket also picked up an assist for his first NHL-point in a 6-5 win to Anaheim on Sunday. Since then, Quinney has been re-assigned to the AHL where he has 14 goals and 32 points in 42 games with Chicago this season.

Quinney spent parts of two seasons with the Rockets (2014-15 & 2015-16), notching 12 goals and 38 points in 43 games. He was undrafted and signed with Vegas as a free agent.

