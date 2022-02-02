Trio of Penticton softball players following their dreams next summer

Penticton Minor Fastpitch Softball Association graduate Bella Green has committed to the UBC Okanagan Heat for next season. (Photo courtesy of the PMFSA).

A trio of local athletes are graduating from the Penticton Minor Fastpitch Softball Association (PMFSA) and are set to follow their dreams next summer.

Brooke Hall-Eckes, Bella Green and Emma Wilson are all moving on to play softball at post-secondary institutions after spending the last several years in the South Okanagan.

Hall-Eckes and Green will stay local and suit up for the UBC Okanagan Heat next season, while Wilson will move south and play at Menlo College in Atherton, California.

“Our association is very proud to have played a part in Emma, Brooke and Bella’s softball journey,” said Kenna Green, the president of the PMFSA. “We are a small association, so to have three athletes move on to play at the college is very exciting and a testament to our program.”

All three of the athletes fell in love with the game while playing in Penticton with the independent association. And as they continue their journey’s on the diamond, the PMFSA will be sure to follow every move they make proudly.

“We have watched these three girls grow into wonderful young ladies who demonstrate the true spirit of the game,” the association’s president added. “All three are continuing to give back to the sport by volunteer coaching within our association.

“We can’t wait to see what they accomplish in the future.”

For the ones looking to follow in the footsteps of the latest graduates of the organization, registration for the 2022 season is open as of Feb. 1.

The PMFSA has teams aged from seven to 17. People interested in registering are asked to go to the association’s website.

