Torrid start to season for United U16 boys

Kelowna is unbeaten in Thompson Okanagan Youth Soccer League action and has won two tournaments

Kelowna United U16’s Nate Gilbert goes airborne on a scoring attempt against the Kamloops U17s in Thompson Okanagan boys soccer action Sunday on the CNC turf. -Image: Contributed

This summer, Otto Lohn’s Kelowna United U16 boys will carry Canada’s colours at a major competition overseas.

Based on United’s start to the 2018 season, the Kelowna boys will be most worthy representatives for their country.

KU ran its Thompson Okanagan Youth Soccer League record to a spotless 6-0 with a 4-0 shutout of the Kamloops U17s Sunday on the Mission turf field.

Nate Gilbert led the United attack with a pair of goals, while Ethan Kersche and Austin King added singles for Kelowna.

United has given up just one goal—on a penalty kick—in TOYSL play this season.

Kelowna also has a pair of tournament wins, one at the Burnaby Cup and another at the Lake Country Icebreaker.

United will get some international exposure in July when they travel to Gothenburg, Sweden for the Youth World Cup. With 82 teams competing, United will represent Canada in the U16 division.

• U14/15 girls

In an all-Kelowna matchup, United U15 downed the Junior Heat U14s 2-0, with Sarah Callaghan scoring both goals in the win. Teghan McCormick was a scoring threat for the Junior Heat but couldn’t get one past KU keeper Devon Felt who earned the shutout.

• U14 girls

The KU U14 (Storm) girls edged United (Lommer) 3-2.

The Storm also competed in the gold division of the Bill Eisenwinter Hotshot Tournament in Coeur d’alene, Idaho, posting a 1-2 record and finishing in third place.

United defeated the Sting Timbers 3-1, then fell 3-2 to FC Nova, the third-ranked team in Idaho. In their final game, the Storm battled hard before losing 1-0 to Helena Arsenal from Montana.

• U14/U13 boys

In an all-Kelowna meeting, the United U14 boys downed the KU/Junior Heat U13s 3-1.

At 12 minutes, Riley Woolfall scored off a pass from Garin Milo. Riley scored again at the 18-minute mark off a pass from Oaklen Kowal to make it 2-0 United at the half. In the second half, the Jr. Heat scored on a free kick, before August Wyma rounded out the scoring for the U14 selects.

• U12 girls

The KU Warriors played two games, the first a hard-fought battle against the Kelowna U12 Dynamite. Emma Geddes scored the goals for the Warriors.

The Warriors then played the KU Animals in another fast paced game, where the Warriors had a good ball control and multiple shots on net.

• U12 boys

United Titans played twice with the first game resulting in a hard-fought loss to KU U12 (Wayne).

In the second game against Shuswap, Talen Wahler crossed to Gavin Busch for the Titans’ first goal.

Greyson Zikmund dug deep and played very well demonstrating his usual non-stop challenges and ability to get ball possession. Down by a goal in the second half, Talen Wahler gained control of the ball, then unleashed a shot to tie the game.

