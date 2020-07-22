The Cleveland Indians and the Pittsburgh Pirates play an exhibition baseball game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Toronto Blue Jays find new home in Pittsburgh for 2020 season: reports

The Blue Jays would have needed an exception to the traditional 14-day quarantine

The Toronto Blue Jays will call Pittsburgh home this season, sharing PNC Park with the Pirates, according to multiple media reports.

Canada’s lone Major League Baseball team was forced to find a new home for 30 games in the 2020 season after the federal government last week rejected the club’s proposal for the Blue Jays and visiting teams to stay in the hotel inside Rogers Centre and never leave the facility during stints in Toronto.

The Blue Jays would have needed an exception to the traditional 14-day quarantine from the federal government to play in Toronto during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Toronto’s season opener is Friday at Tampa Bay. The home opener is July 29 against Washington.

Before the federal government’s decision, the Blue Jays were considering their spring-training facility in Dunedin, Fla., and their triple-A affiliate’s stadium in Buffalo, N.Y.

But surging COVID-19 rates in Florida and a lack of space and lighting concerns in Buffalo made those possibilities shaky, leading the Blue Jays to look at other major-league sites.

READ MORE: Blue Jays can't play home games in Toronto after federal government rebuffs plan

The Canadian Press

MLBToronto

