Top women’s golfers in the South Okanagan for Canadian championship

Some of the top mid-amateur and senior women’s golfers, including two Canadian Golf Hall of Fame members, will be in the South Okanagan this weekend vying for the Canadian championship.

Four individual trophies are up for grabs at the 54-hole tournament at the Osoyoos Golf Club and 142 golfers, ranging in age from 25 to 73 years old, will be playing.

Competitors over 25 will vie for the Mid-Amateur title, players over 40 will be eligible to compete in the Mid-Master competition and those over 50 will play for the Senior Championship. Finally, those 60-and-over will compete for the Super Senior title.

“The Mid-Am and Senior is a great opportunity for Canadian amateurs to find success and compete on a national stage,” said tournament director Adam Cinel, in a news release. “We are very excited to bring this talented field to a spectacular host club in Osoyoos. The course’s beautiful layout will provide a tough, yet fair test for all the golfers here this week.”

In 2018, Australian Sue Wooster defended both her Senior and Mid-Masters titles, while also winning the Mid-Amateur Championship. Wooster won the Mid-Amateur in a playoff with Christina Proteau (Port Alberni), while Canadian Golf Hall of Fame member Mary Ann Hayward (St. Thomas, Ont.) came third.

Hayward finished one stroke behind Wooster in both the Mid-Masters and Senior competitions. The Super Senior competition was won by Procter, B.C., native Jackie Little, who finished one stroke ahead of Penny Baziuk (North Saanich).

Wooster is returning in 2019 to defend her titles, as are Proteau, Hayward, Little and Baziuk.

In addition to the four individual competitions, an inter-provincial team competition will take place during the first two rounds.

Team Ontario, consisting of Hayward, Judith Kyrinis (Thornhill, Ont.) and Terrill Samuel (Etobicoke, Ont.) won the team competition in 2018 with a two-day score of 11-over-par 299.

After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the low 70 players and ties from the senior division. Further to that, all Mid-Amateurs and Mid-Masters posting a 36-hole score which is equal to the last player(s) to qualify for the final round, will make the cut. A minimum of ten Mid-Amateurs (age 25-39), five Mid-Masters (age 40-49) and five Super-Seniors (age 60-plus) will make the cut.

The winner receives an exemption into the 2019 U.S. Women’s Senior Amateur being contested at Cedar Rapids Country Club in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, from Aug. 24-29.

Established in 1973, Osoyoos Golf Club expanded to a 36-hole layout in 2006. Located in a picturesque setting adjacent to Osoyoos Lake overlooking the town with the mountains in the distance, the 2019 Canadian Women’s Mid-Amateur and Senior Championship is the first Golf Canada championship conducted at the course.

“Our course is renowned for its spectacular views and very consistent turf conditions,” said Doug Robb, general manager of Osoyoos Golf Club. “It’s in great condition and we’re thrilled to share our course with these talented women.”

