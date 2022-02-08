Top-15 Olympic result for Vernon biathlete, snowboarder rides tonight

Vernon’s Emma Lunder helped Canada finish 14th in the 4x6km mixed relay event in biathlon at the Beijing Winter Olympics in China. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Darko Bandic)

Vernon’s Emma Lunder finished well back in the women’s biathlon 15-kilometre individual race Monday, Feb. 7.

Lunder, 30, was 67th in a field of 87.

She finished seven minutes and 49 seconds behind the gold medalist, Denise Herrmann of Germany, who incurred one shooting penalty in four rounds, and completed the 15 kilometres in 44 minutes, 12.7 seconds.

Lunder had seven shooting penalties, two in both sets of shots from the standing position. She was perfect in the first round of prone shooting (on stomach) but took three penalties in the second round.

Top North American competitor was Deedra Irwin of the U.S., who finished seventh.

Top Canadian was Megan Bankes of Canmore, Alta., who was 33rd.

Anais Chevalier-Bouchet of France won the silver medal, nearly 10 seconds back of Herrmann, while Norway’s Marte Olsbu Roeiseland captured bronze. She was 15 seconds behind the German.

Lunder teamed up with Prince George’s Sarah Beaudry and Calgary brothers Christian and Scott Gow to help Canada finish 14th in the 4x6km mixed relay. Norway won gold, France captured silver and bronze went to the Russian Olympic Committee.

Vernon’s Kevin Hill is slated to make his third straight Olympic appearance Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. Pacific time in men’s snowboard cross, according to olympics.com. Hill competed in Sochi, Russia in 2014 and PyeyongChang, South Korea in 2018.

READ MORE: ‘We’ve kicked the worst of winter’: Heat records set across the Okanagan on Monday

READ MORE: Frigid Beijing-area temperatures ramp up efforts by cold-tested Olympians to keep warm

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Beijing 2022 Winter Games