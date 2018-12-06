Three Rockets prospects heading to Canada Winter Games

Three Kelowna Rockets prospects will represent Team BC at the 2019 Canada Winter Games. Trevor Wong, Elias Carmichael and Steel Quiring were selected by the Rockets in the 2018 WHL bantam draft, and were chosen for the games by BC Hockey.

Assistant General Manager/Director of Player Personnel, Lorne Frey says that the Rockets are ecstatic to see the trio receive invites.

“We’re very pleased, they’re good players,” said Frey. “We’re happy with the years that they’ve had so far, we’re very excited for them. Wong has faced a little adversity this season. It’s good for him to face some of that, we think it will help him grow. Carmichael is having a great season, he’s a big young man that skates well with offensive ability. Steel has had a very good year, he was leading the team in scoring until he suffered an injury, but he is back now and looking good.”

Wong was drafted in the first round, 18th overall after putting up 141 points in just 30 games with St. George’s School Bantam Varsity. He also added five goals and 18 assists for 23 points in five postseason games. The 5’8, 135-pound centre made his WHL debut with the Rockets on October 27th against the Prince George Cougars.

Carmichael, a 6’1, 181-pound defense-man was a second-round pick of the Rockets. This season, he has 13 points and ten penalty minutes in 19 games played with Burnaby Winter Club Prep (CSSHL).

Quiring was taken in the fifth round by the Rockets. This season the 6’1, 180-pound defence-man has 24 points and 14 penalty minutes in 17 games played with the Okanagan Rockets (BCMML).

Team BC will begin their quest for gold at the 2019 Canada Winter Games on Feb. 16, 2019 against Team Manitoba.

