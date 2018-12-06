Rockets’ Trevor Wong skates down the ice at the Kelowna Rockets game on Oct. 27. Photo: Cindy Rogers/Nyasa Photography

Three Rockets prospects heading to Canada Winter Games

The U-16 players will represent Team BC in 2019

Three Kelowna Rockets prospects will represent Team BC at the 2019 Canada Winter Games. Trevor Wong, Elias Carmichael and Steel Quiring were selected by the Rockets in the 2018 WHL bantam draft, and were chosen for the games by BC Hockey.

Assistant General Manager/Director of Player Personnel, Lorne Frey says that the Rockets are ecstatic to see the trio receive invites.

“We’re very pleased, they’re good players,” said Frey. “We’re happy with the years that they’ve had so far, we’re very excited for them. Wong has faced a little adversity this season. It’s good for him to face some of that, we think it will help him grow. Carmichael is having a great season, he’s a big young man that skates well with offensive ability. Steel has had a very good year, he was leading the team in scoring until he suffered an injury, but he is back now and looking good.”

Wong was drafted in the first round, 18th overall after putting up 141 points in just 30 games with St. George’s School Bantam Varsity. He also added five goals and 18 assists for 23 points in five postseason games. The 5’8, 135-pound centre made his WHL debut with the Rockets on October 27th against the Prince George Cougars.

RELATED: Rockets hold off Tri-City and win in shootout

Carmichael, a 6’1, 181-pound defense-man was a second-round pick of the Rockets. This season, he has 13 points and ten penalty minutes in 19 games played with Burnaby Winter Club Prep (CSSHL).

Quiring was taken in the fifth round by the Rockets. This season the 6’1, 180-pound defence-man has 24 points and 14 penalty minutes in 17 games played with the Okanagan Rockets (BCMML).

Team BC will begin their quest for gold at the 2019 Canada Winter Games on Feb. 16, 2019 against Team Manitoba.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rockets hold off Tri-City and win in shootout
Next story
UBCO basketball brings in 6’3 Coquitlam player

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP recover suspected stolen property

A search warrant aided police in recovering the property

Lived experience crucial for Kelowna’s Journey Home

The task force works with people who have been homeless to ensure strategy is effective

Rockets acquire new forward in trade

Alex Swetlikoff was acquired on Thursday

Investigation justifies shooting of homeless man by Kelowna RCMP officer

Incident won’t be referred to Crown counsel for consideration of charges

Culinary championships tickets available

The grand finale will feature Bill Henderson and Chilliwack

Vote for the winner in the 2018 Amateur Photographer of the Year Awards

Winner gets a $2,000 London Drugs gift card and a three-day photography workshop with professional nature photographer

B.C. pair sought in connection to home invasion, bombs, drugs and weapons

Cameron Cole and Charles Patrick of Kamloops have been charged, but remain at large

Mall security guard honoured for saving B.C. woman’s life

Pamela Morgan collapsed in Semiahmoo Shopping Centre and Cameron Hubley was there to help

B.C. businesses concerned over potential economic loss if whale habitat extended

Marine-based tourism generates more than $1.2 billion to B.C.’s economy each year

First Nations chiefs boo Scheer for not saying how he’s different from Harper

A First Nations chief said First Nations people have not had positive relationships with Conservative governments

B.C. family airlifted to Vancouver due to carbon monoxide exposure

All members were in stable condition before being transported

Holiday secret revealed: Why you only get eggnog at this time of the year

Canadians drank almost eight million litres of eggnog in 2016

B.C. fisherman seen in vessel spinning in circles arrested for alleged drunk boating

RCMP said the boat operator was ‘grossly impaired and an open container of liquor was located nearby’

Where is the B.C. woman attempting to be the oldest person to sail the world?

B.C. sailor Jeanne Socrates’s potentially record-breaking mission is two-months underway

Most Read