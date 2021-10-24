Three-Milburn night goes to Vernon Vipers

Middle sib Reagan Milburn and Vipers beat older and younger brothers Connor, Brody and Chilliwack Chiefs 4-1 at BCHL Showcase

Vernon Vipers forward Kjell Kjemhus (right) tangles with Brady Milburn of the Chlliwack Chiefs during the B.C. Hockey League’s Showcase Tournament Saturday, Oct. 23, in Chilliwack. The three-Milburn game Reagan Milburn and the Vipers defeat Brady, Connor Milburn and the Chiefs 4-1. (Twitter/@Chiefs_Hockey photo)

Middle brother got bragging rights on older and younger brother as the Vernon Vipers showcased their commitment to holding a lead in their debut at the B.C. Hockey League’s Showcase Tournament in Chilliwack Saturday, Oct. 23.

Reagan Milburn, 18, and the Vipers held the hometown Chiefs and 20-year-old Connor Milburn, and Brady Milburn, 16, to just three shots on goal in the final 20 minutes, rolling to a 4-1 victory.

The Snakes, winners of two straight, are back in action Sunday morning when they take on the Alberni Valley Bulldogs (11 a.m.) to wrap up Showcase weekend.

Two of the three Milburn brothers scored in the game.

Reagan’s marker midway through the second period made it 3-1 Vernon. Connor’s goal came 57 seconds after Cam MacDonald opened the scoring for the Vipers in the opening frame.

Luke Buss scored what proved to be the game-winner early in the second period, and Zack Tonelli made it 4-1 Vernon in the final minute of the middle frame.

There was no scoring in the third.

Roan Clarke finished with 22 saves for Vernon (2-2) while starter Cole Savage and backup Grant Riley combined for 30 saves for Chilliwack (3-3).

