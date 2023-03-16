The Kelowna Rockets fell to the Prince George Cougars 6-3 on Wednesday night. (@kelowna_Rockets/Twitter)

The Kelowna Rockets fell to the Prince George Cougars 6-3 on Wednesday night. (@kelowna_Rockets/Twitter)

Three-game winning streak comes to an end for Kelowna Rockets in Prince George

The Rockets finish their mini two game road trip on Friday night in Kamloops

The Kelowna Rockets’ three-game win streak came to an end at the hands of the Prince George Cougars on Wednesday night.

It’s also now six straight losses for the Rockets this season against Prince George after the 6-3 loss at the CN Centre.

After allowing the opening goal, the Rockets struck back when the hot hands of captain Gabriel Szturc scored a powerplay goal to tie the game at one. The goal matched his jersey number as it was his 22nd of the season.

Before the end of the frame, Cougars forward Chase Wheatcroft scored his 44th goal of the season and then went on to score his 45th 38 seconds into the second period to make it 3-1.

Rockets forward Adam Kydd made it a one-goal game again when he redirected home his 20th goal of the season on the powerplay off a beautiful pass from Sztruc less than four minutes later.

But Prince George would get goals from Blake Eastman and Caden Brown to be up 5-2 after two periods.

After the Cougars added another goal to make it 6-2, the Rockets got on the board one more time as Ethan Mittelsteadt scored his fourth of the campaign.

Rockets goaltender Jari Kykkanen made 34 saves in the loss.

Kelowna has just four games remaining in the regular season – a home-and-home series with Kamloops this weekend (March 17 and 18) and a home-and-home with Vancouver the following weekend (March 24 and 25).

In the final games of the year, it will be determined whether the Rockets finish seventh or eighth in the Western Conference.

Friday night’s game against Kamloops is at the Sandman Centre in the tournament capital with puck drop at 7 p.m.

READ MORE: Dance a jig and enjoy a pint or 2 for St. Patrick’s Day at Kelowna breweries

READ MORE: Shooting low: Kelowna golfer wins third tournament of the year

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyKelownaKelowna RocketsLocal SportsOkanaganWHL

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Whitecaps through to CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals
Next story
B.C. players dominate Canada’s first women’s pro paintball team

Just Posted

Three former Kelowna Falcons will be pitching at the 2023 World Baseball Classic. (Kelowna Falcons)
World Baseball Classic comes to a close for 3 former Kelowna Falcons

Kelowna skyline. (Photo/Darren Kilby via Wikimedia Commons)
Kelowna’s population growing quickly and getting younger: Report

Kelowna Springs Golf Course. (Photo/Facebook)
Next round for Kelowna Springs golf course going before council

The Kelowna Rockets fell to the Prince George Cougars 6-3 on Wednesday night. (@kelowna_Rockets/Twitter)
Three-game winning streak comes to an end for Kelowna Rockets in Prince George

Pop-up banner image