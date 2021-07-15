Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League hosts playday in Armstrong

All five franchises played two games in first of two such events in July

The Vernon Tigers and South Okanagan Flames were part of the Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League’s first of two 2021 playdays Saturday, July 10, at the Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong. (Black Press file photo)

The Vernon Tigers split their pair while the Armstrong Shamrocks lost both as the Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League hosted the first of its two playday events of the month at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre.

The day-long event featured all five league franchises playing two games each. The second and final game day will be held Saturday, July 24, at the Kelowna Memorial Arena.

The Tigers opened with an 8-4 win over the Shamrocks, who are based out of Salmon Arm.

Veteran Kael Black led Vernon with four goals and three assists. Jacob Brewer scored twice and added one helper while Aiden Wattie added 1+3. Colton Colmorgen had the other goal and chipped in two assists.

Colmorgen’s older brother Caden, loaned to the Shamrocks for the two playdays by the Tigers, had three goals for Armstrong.

The Tigers fell 11-2 to the defending playoff champion South Okanagan Flames, with Black scoring both goals.

The Shamrocks lost 9-8 to the expansion Kelowna Kodiaks in their other contest.

Kelowna defeated the Kamloops Venom 7-5 and the Flames scored a 10-8 win over Kamloops in the other games.

Vernon will play Kelowna and Kamloops on July 24 while the Shamrocks will tangle with the Flames and Kamloops.



