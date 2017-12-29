FIBA Grant Shephard celebrates Canada’s gold medal win at the U19 world basketball championship in Cairo.

The Year in Sports: World title for Kelowna’s Shephard

Former KSS Owls wins FIBA world U19 championship in Egypt with Team Canada

In 2017, Kelowna’s Grant Shephard earned his very own piece of Canadian basketball history.

The former KSS Owl helped Canada win its first ever world basketball title—at any level—in July in Cairo, Egypt.

The 6-foot-11 Shephard chipped in six points and grabbed six rebounds as Canada defeated Italy 79-60 in the FIBA world U19 championship final.

Shephard, who is currently a member of the UBC Thunderbirds’ program, averaged 5.3 points per game during the tournament.

“To win a world championship is an amazing accomplishment,” said UBC head coach Kevin Hanson. “The team made history and we are very proud Grant was a part of it.”

Shephard saved his best play for the championship round, putting up 12 points and five rebounds in both the quarterfinal against France and the semifinal vs the U.S.

In the semifinal against the Americans, Shephard played a key role, shooting 5-of-7 from the field and grabbing a team-high four offensive rebounds.

During his Grade 11 year, in March 2016, Shephard helped lead the Owls to the B.C. 4A boys high school basketball championship, capping off the tournament with MVP honours.

Previous story
AquaJets to host 24-hour charity relay
Next story
Staying warm a challenge for Canadian juniors in outdoor game

Just Posted

New snowfall warning for Okanagan, Shuswap

Hoping that winter will let up? You’re out of luck.

Kelowna pays tribute to murdered woman and children at vigil

Clara Forman and her two daughters Karina and Yesenia were remembered fondly Thursday

IH confirms new case of meningococcal disease

Confirmed case outside Okanagan but within Interior Health region

Kelowna sets daily snowfall record

The most ever snow has fallen in Kelowna for Dec. 28

Mounties seek owners of suspected stolen property

RCMP in West Kelowna conducted a large seizure of jewellery and other items on Dec. 7

Community remembers murdered mother, daughters

Close to 100 people attended a candlelight vigil for Clara Forman and her two daughters in Kelowna

Chimney fire in Winfield

Fire in Winfield a “close call”

City of Nanaimo drops lawsuit against mayor

Council voted to discontinue legal proceedings against Bill McKay, because of concerns over delays

Cold weather threatens NYE in Ottawa

Cold weather threatens plans for Canada 150 closing on Parliament Hill

First Nations look to grow marijuana industry for economic highs

Indigenous Roots growing facility in the works, to be built in Armstrong

Staying warm a challenge for Canadian juniors in outdoor game

Canada to face off against the USA at 3 p.m. Friday at the NFL Buffalo Bills’ New Era Field

Great deals lead to worse treatment for customer service workers: study

New psychological study looks at the implications of a bargain-hunting mentality

10-year-old boy still missing after car plunges into B.C. lake

RCMP Underwater Recovery Team and search and rescue members are searching the waters after accident

Court document reveals custody battle over sisters killed in Oak Bay

Chloe and Aubrey Berry were found dead in a Vancouver Island apartment

Most Read