Contributed Kelowna’s Emily Epp swam the English Channel in under 12 hours in July.

The Year in Sports: Kelowna teen conquers English Channel

Emily Epp makes 34-kilometre journey from from Dover, England to Calais, France.

In the summer of 2017, at just 17 years of age, Emily Epp completed the journey of a lifetime.

The Kelowna teen became the youngest person ever from B.C. to cross the English Channel, completing the 34-kilometre swim from Dover, England to Calais, France on July 14.

With coach Brent Hobbs by her side much of the way, Epp overcame rough conditions, bouts of sickness and the sting of a jellyfish to finish her journey in 11 hours 57 minutes.

“I am very thankful that my swim attempt was a success, and I am grateful for all of the people who supported me along the way,” Emily said. “It is hard to believe that my three-year goal/dream has been realized.”

But swimming across the channel was much more than an athletic endeavour for Epp. When all was said and done, Emily had raised close to $61,000 in donations for Canuck Place, a children’s hospice in Vancouver that holds special a place for the Epp family.

One of Emily’s sisters, Elan, lost all of her motor control following a viral infection when she was 18 months old. Elan began receiving care at Canuck Place five years ago and her quality of life has improved dramatically ever since.

The Kids Helping Kids Foundation and Nicola Wealth Management matched the amount raised by Emily, making the total raised for Canuck Place almost $122,000.

Previous story
The very best of 2017 sports…
Next story
AquaJets to host 24-hour charity relay

Just Posted

Kelowna pays tribute to slain woman and children at vigil

Clara Forman and her two daughters Karina and Yesenia were remembered fondly Thursday

IH confirms new case of meningococcal disease

Confirmed case outside Okanagan but within Interior Health region

Kelowna sets daily snowfall record

The most ever snow has fallen in Kelowna for Dec. 28

Mounties seek owners of suspected stolen property

RCMP in West Kelowna conducted a large seizure of jewellery and other items on Dec. 7

West Kelowna boat bandit sought

Mounties are asking the public to keep an eye out for a boat and trailer stolen earlier this month

Community remembers fallen mother, daughters

Close to 100 people attended a candlelight vigil for Clara Forman and her two daughters in Kelowna

10-year-old boy missing after car plunges into Arrow Lake

RCMP Underwater Recovery Team and search and rescue members are searching the waters after accident

Court document reveals bitter custody battle over sisters killed in Oak Bay

Chloe and Aubrey Berry were found dead in a Vancouver Island apartment

The Year in Sports: Kelowna teen conquers English Channel

Emily Epp makes 34-kilometre journey from from Dover, England to Calais, France.

AquaJets to host 24-hour charity relay

Kelowna swim club hosts event Feb. 16 at H20 Fitness and Adventure Centre

Delays on Coquihalla

Heavy traffic is causing congestion on Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt

VIDEO: Sea-to-Sky Highway to get more snow, Environment Canada says

Howe Sound and Whistler were blanketed with 10 to 20 cm of snow overnight

Bartenders respond to push for better non-alcoholic drinks

Why shouldn’t the non-alcoholic drinks be just as creative and tasty?

Sex, drugs and rolling into the corner: the waterbed turns 50

‘My theory is there’s a whole generation that was spawned on a waterbed.’

Most Read