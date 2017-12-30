Warren Henderson/Capital News The Kelowna Sun Devils defeated the Cloverdale Spurs Sunday in the BC Baseball midget AAA final.

The Year in Sports: B.C. gold for Kelowna Sun Devils

Kelowna wins the Baseball B.C. 18U AAA title at their home park

Just three seasons after the program’s inception, the Kelowna Sun Devils rose to the pinnacle of B.C. 18U AAA baseball in the summer of 2017.

On a hot, sunny July afternoon at Edith Gay Park, the host Sun Devils lived up to their name by laying claim to the provincial championship with a 6-0 victory over the Cloverdale Spurs.

In following up on a stellar regular season when they posted a 30-8 record to finish in first, the Sun Devils met all expectations at provincials with a perfect 6-0 mark.

“Every day these guys laid it on the line, everyday somebody was getting injured, the way they hustled, getting dirty, getting hit at the plate, they were just non-stop warriors,” said Law. “Everybody every other day stepped up. It was amazing, an amazing run, I still can’t believe it. I’m in awe of these young men.

“I pushed them, It wasn’t easy on them and they were just amazing. I’m so proud of them.”

The Sun Devils capped off an unforgettable season as Team B.C. at the Northeast Prospect College Showcase in August in Kingston, Rhode Island.

Their tour of the Eastern seaboard included a stop at the storied Fenway Park in Boston.

The B.C. champion Sun Devils:

Noah Ringness-Law, Kurtis Wall, Gavin Barrett, Noah Foufoulas, Jay Taylor, Tyson Lamb, Spencer Klassen, Jackson Sowerby, Jordan Laidlaw, Mat Aschenbrenner, Jaimes Guidon, Nathan Ringness-Law, Matt Fuchs, Dreyton Nelmes, Logan Bligh, Alex Thompson and Carson Moberg, and coaches Rob Law, Jeff Bligh and Jeff Thompson.

