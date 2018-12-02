The Rockets deliver teddy bears and smiles at Kelowna General Hospital

The bears were thrown onto the ice Saturday night

Rockets fans covered the ice Saturday night for a good cause, Sunday morning they were personally delivered by the Rockets themselves.

Conner Bruggen-Cate, Braydyn Chizen Kaedan Korczak and Kyle Topping came through the Pediatric ward and Rehab ward of Kelowna General Hospital with a cart full of new toys.

With arms full of teddy bears the players brought smiles to young and old while they delivered to teddies to unsuspecting patients.

RELATED: Rockets fall to Saskatoon Blades

Young patient, Lorianna Marandyuk picked a big brown dog to snuggle up with in her bed.

As the players walked down the halls to greet fans and brighten patient’s hospital stays fans shouted “Rockets,” with excitement.

The Rockets fell to the Saskatoon Blades 5-4 at Prospera place Dec. 3.

They will be back on home ice, Wednesday, Dec. 5 to host the Tri-City Americans, tickets are on sale at selectyourtickets.com

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Teddy bears thrown onto the ice Saturday night now flood the lobby at Kelowna General Hospital photo:Sydney Morton

Conner Bruggen-Cate, Braydyn Chizen Kaedan Korczak, Lassi Thomson and Kyle Topping deliver teddy bears at the Pediatric ward in Kelowna General Hospital photo:Sydney Morton

Conner Bruggen-Cate and Braydyn Chizen deliver teddy bears at the Pediatric ward in Kelowna General Hospital photo:Sydney Morton

Conner Bruggen-Cate, Braydyn Chizen Kaedan Korczak, Lassi Thomson and Kyle Topping deliver teddy bears at the Pediatric ward in Kelowna General Hospital photo:Sydney Morton