The Rockets are fueled up and ready to win

The Kelowna Rockets will kick off their four-game trip ahead of the Christmas break tomorrow night against the Kootenay ICE at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook, B.C.

Kelowna will then pack up and head to Alberta to play the Lethbridge Hurricanes the next night at the Enmax Centre.

The Rockets are aiming to build on their two-game win streak; they defeated the Tri-City Americans 4-3 in a shootout on Dec. 5 and shut out the Victoria Royals 2-0 this past Friday. Goaltender, Roman Basran says that the team is ready for the trip and not too concerned about the distance they’re travelling.

“We’ve been waiting for this trip for a while,” said Basran “It will be good for our game and as a team. The travel isn’t an issue. We’re used to being on the bus for long periods of time, it’s no different than a trip down to Tri-City, Seattle or Portland. It’s all the same.”

Tuesday’s game will be the only time that the two face each other during the regular season this year. Kelowna and Kootenay only saw each other once last year, Kyle Topping had two assists helping the Rockets defeated the ICE 5-2 at Prospera Place on Dec. 2, 2017.

Kelowna enters the game in second place in the B.C. Division with 30 points and a 14-15-2-0 record. They’re five points ahead of the fourth-place Prince George Cougars and two points in front of the Victoria Royals and Kamloops Blazers who are tied for third. The Rockets are 14 points back of the Vancouver Giants who own a 21-6-2-0 record.

Kootenay has a record of 7-20-5-1 record and 20 points, they’re sixth in the Central Division. The ICE are 20 points back of the first place Red Deer Rebels who have 40 points and a 19-9-2-0 record.

The Lethbridge Hurricanes will be ready and waiting for the Rockets on Wednesday; they’re off Tuesday night.

It will be the only game between the two during the regular season this year. They met three times last season, the Rockets took the season series 3-0. Kelowna defeated Lethbridge 7-6 on Nov. 17, 2017, at Prospera Place and again on Ja. 17, in a thrilling 4-3 overtime win at Prospera Place. The Rockets picked up another 4-3 overtime victory over the Hurricanes on Jan. 24 at the Enmax Centre.

Lethbridge currently sits third in the Central Division with 36 points and a 15-9-4-2 record.

Following Wednesday nights game Kelowna will play back to back nights, against Calgary on Friday and Saturday in Medicine Hat. The Rockets will return from the break to play a home and home with the Kamloops Blazers at the Sandman Centre on Friday, Dec. 28. The Rockets will host the Blazers the next night at Prospera Place. Tickets are on sale at selectyourtickets.com, at the Prospera Place box office or by phone at 250-762-5050.

