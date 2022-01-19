Telemark Nordic Racers from West Kelowna among top skiers in the country

Garrett Siever from Mount-Boucherie Secondary School will represent Canada on the U20 team at US Supertour races

Team Telemark Nordic Ski and Biathlon racers are freezing out the competition across Canada.

Eleven of West Kelowna’s own ski team raced at the World Junior/U23 Championship Trials in Canmore in early January.

The team delivered incredible performances on the national stage, challenging some of the best skiers in Canada in temperatures dipping below -17 C.

Garrett Siever of Mount Boucherie Secondary School clinched fourth place in the Under 20 Men’s 30km skate technique race. Siever was the youngest racer in the top 10, at just 17 years of age.

He has been selected to represent Canada on the prestigious U20 team at US Super Tour races in Lake Placid, NY and Craftsbury, Vermont, later this month.

“My season is playing out well so far thanks to the support from my coaches, teammates, and parents,” said Siever. “I’m super excited to be headed to the U.S. shortly to compete in my first Super tour races for Team Canada.”

Siever was tailed by teammates Nathan Achtem (30th), Finn Redman (31st) and Evan Edwards (32nd) in the Canmore 30 km race.

Francis Stanley placed 16th in the under 23 category.

Team Telemark Nordic Ski racer. (Contributed)

Breagh Bridge placed 23rd in the Under 20 women’s 15km race, followed by Alessia Galvagno (32nd) and Sylvie Achtem (49th). Clair Littlefair placed 11th in the Under 23 race.

Ben Achtem placed 6th in the masters 10km.

(Doug Stephen VR45 Photography/Submitted)

Team Telemark also had strong performances overall at the Teck Okanagan Cup and BC Winter Games Trials at Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club.

The Telemark cross country ski team trains in West Kelowna all winter. (Teresa Pavlin - Contributed)

The team was represented by 20 strong athletes ranging in categories from U10 to Masters.

The under-10 athletes brought home some serious hardware. Grace Szabadi won gold, Ryker Ulansky and Liam Aaserud both brought home gold and silver medals while Ben Wilkie placed fourth.

The under-12 team all placed on the podium. Jake Ulansky and Kira Aaserud won gold, and Jessica Wilkie got silver. Under-14 athlete Tayte Proulx-Royds won bronze.

Masters racer John Wilkie of Penticton, brought home gold to round off the podium finishes.

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCity of West Kelownacross country skiing