Tee off to raise money for Kelowna Gospel Mission

This year’s event is taking place on Friday, Sept. 8 at Sunset Ranch Golf and Country Club

The Kelowna Gospel Mission (KGM) is set to host its 13th annual charity golf tournament.

“This annual golf tournament has become a staple in the community, attracting avid golfers and philanthropists alike. Participants can look forward to a day filled with friendly competition, camaraderie, and the opportunity to make a lasting impact on the lives of those in need,” KGM stated in a news release.

This year’s tournament is taking place on Friday, Sept. 8, at Sunset Ranch Golf and Country Club, starting at 11:30 a.m.

“Every golfer who attends will help us provide vital resources for our unsheltered neighbours, who continue to need support during these challenging times,” said KGM resource development director Troy McKnight. “Proceeds from the event will enable us to address the needs of people who have been affected by the devastating fires that have deeply impacted our community.”

There is still time to register for this year’s event. People who are interested can register at KGM’s golf tournament event website.

KGM has set the goal to raise $40,000 this year. As of mid-day Wednesday, more than $26,000 had been raised. Whether you’re participating in the tournament or not, people can donate to the cause at the Gospel Mission’s donation website or by calling 250-763-3737.

