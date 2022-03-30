Team Telemark records record week in Whistler

Garrett Seiver on his way to a win at the Canadian Cross-Country Championships in Whistler. (Photo - Doug Stephen VR45 Photography)

West Kelowna’s Team Telemark from the Telemark Nordic Club saw some of their best results in team history at the Canadian Cross-Country Championships and US SuperTour Finals in Whistler Park last week.

During the week-long event from March 20-27, Team Telemark recorded a number of top-ten finishes.

The team produced great results in the individual aggregate events. U18 athlete Garrett Seiver won his category by collecting the most points among the four races in his age group. In the U16 girls division, Kiara Pighim placed second in her age group. Breagh Bridge (U18 girls), Alessia Galvagno (U16 girls), Finn Redman and Evan Edwards (U16 boys) all also made top-ten finishes in their age categories.

“For Telemark to earn seven medals on the national stage is significant,” said Race Team Telemark Head Coach Adam Elliot. “The best part is that these medals were earned by four different Telemark skiers.

“The team’s results from Nationals are the culmination of years of hard work, devoted volunteer coaches and a cohesive team spirit that paid off at the first National Championship in three years.”

The team of Seiver and Redman also finished first in the boys sprint 4 x 750 metre relay. Seiver also finished second (and as the top Canadian) in his individual sprint race.

For full results, click here.

It was the first time this event was able to take place since 2019 due to the pandemic.

