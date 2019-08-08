Team Kelowna returns from International Children’s Games

Eighteen young athletes have returned to Kelowna with a taste of international competition.

Team Kelowna was welcomed back home this week after the their performances at the 2019 International Children’s Summer Games in Ufa, Russia. Two members of the Okanagan Athletic Club recorded personal bests at the games, but the overall experience of the international games were celebrated by the entire team.

“Our young athletes represented Kelowna with outstanding sportsmanship and friendship in the spirit of the games,” said Lance Macdonald, representative to the games for Team Kelowna.

This was the 14th time Kelowna has participated in the games, which brings together over 1,500 young athletes from around the world in friendly competitions in nine different sports. The games are one of the largest multi-sport youth competitions in the world and are sanctioned by the International Olympic Committee.

Team Kelowna had teams represented in soccer, beach volleyball, long jump and shot put. Team members Brianna Breau and Elise Drake set personal bests in their respective competitions. Breau recorded a 4.02-metre long jump while Drake achieved a 10.23m shot put and advanced to the finals.

The boy’s soccer team went winless in their competition, but two Team Kelowna members were selected to play in the cross-city fun match that concluded the tournament.

“Congratulations to the entire team of athletes, coaches and parent supporters for making these games another great success for Kelowna,” said Macdonald.

Team Kelowna now prepares for the 2020 games next summer in Hungary.

More information on the games can be found at international-childrens-games.org.