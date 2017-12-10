Team Canada loses 5-2 over the Czech Republic at World Junior A Challenge

Vees’ Tychonick drops in one of Team Canada West’s pair of goals

David Kofron scored a pair of goals and Jachym Kondelik added a goal and an assist, pacing the Czech Republic to a 5-2 win over Canada West in the curtain-raiser Sunday at the 2017 World Junior A Challenge.

The Czechs won their tournament opener for the first time in six appearances and sent West to its first Day 1 loss since 2014.

Lukas Rousek converted on the first Czech Republic power play just past the eight-minute mark, driving to the net and going five-hole on Canadian goaltender Mitch Adamyk to make it 1-0.

Kofron doubled the advantage just 1:26 later, knocking a one-time feed from Pavel Kousal through Adamyk to send the Europeans to the dressing room up by a pair.

Ethan de Jong needed just 86 seconds of the second period to get West on the board, squeezing a one-timer through netminder Milan Kloucek off a set-up from Ross Armour, but Tomas Havranek answered midway through the middle frame to restore the two-goal lead.

Kondelik pushed it to three on another Czech power play at 14:50, jamming a shot past Adamyk down low.

That would be all for the West goaltender, who gave way to Zach Rose after allowing four goals in 17 shots.

Jonny Tychonick, on loan from the Penticton Vees, gave the Canadians hope just shy of the seven-minute mark of the third period, going end to end to beat Kloucek, but that would be the last shot to beat the Czech puck-stopper, who made 24 saves.

Kofron added his second goal into an empty net with 1:51 left to finish the scoring.

The Czechs are right back to action Monday afternoon, taking on the defending gold medallists from the United States (3:30 p.m. AT), while Canada West won’t see the ice again until it faces the Americans in the preliminary-round finale on Tuesday night (7:30 p.m. AT).

Previous story
VIDEO: Vancouver Whitecaps acquire star striker Kei Kamara

Just Posted

Bed and Breakfast won’t return to Lake Country

After burning down in July, the owners are selling the A&S Lakeview property

RCMP hunt for suspect in West Kelowna bank robbery

Suspect used a note and fled bank Saturday with an undisclosed amount of cash

International Arts Festival returns to Kelowna

Living Things is a month-long festival with live performances by artists from around the world

Legion bell prank hits sour note

Anger erupts after Summerland Legion member removes bell from Peachland Legion

How to go green this Christmas

The Recycling Council of British Columbia (RCBC) has ideas to turn your celebration green

1,290 toys donated for Kelowna Christmas campaign

Toys were donated during the annual Tiny Tim Breakfast

Site C decision coming Monday morning

Premier John Horgan to announce fate of dam project at B.C. legislature

PIGS bring Pink Floyd sound to Kelowna

Victoria band pays tribute to iconic British band on Feb. 10 at Mary Irwin Theatre

Letter: Another flagger dies; when will you slow down?

You have all seen our signs, trucks and my favorite our cones. Why don’t you slow down?

Kelowna-developed technology to be unveiled at Summerhill

Kelowna winery and tech company introduces new technology for phone or tablet

Gender, Indigenous, immigrant issues priorities for B.C. human rights commission: report

Delta-North MLA Ravi Kahlon outlined 25 recommendations

California couple name daughter after Revelstoke

Revy Elle Atashroo was born on Nov. 27. Her name honours the town her parents loved exploring.

VIDEO: Vancouver Whitecaps acquire star striker Kei Kamara

Kamara has 103 goals and 39 assists in 298 appearances over 11 Major League Soccer seasons

Warriors drop both weekend games

West Kelowna falls twice in BCHL action to Penticton and Trail

Most Read