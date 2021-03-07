Vernon’s Jim Cotter (left) and Steve Laycock of Saskatoon will try to rebound Sunday, March 7, at the Tim Hortons Brier Canadian men’s curling championship in Calgary after an opening-game defeat. (Black Press file photo)

Team B.C. bows in Brier opener

New Brunswick uses hammer to score two in 10th end for 7-5 win over Steve Laycock

Team B.C. will try to bounce back Sunday, March 7, from an opening-round loss at the Tim Hortons Brier Canadian men’s curling championship at the bubble in Calgary.

Team Laycock, with Saskatoon import Steve Laycock calling the game and throwing third rocks, Vernon’s Jim Cotter throwing fourth stones, and the Kelowna front end of lead Rick Sawatsky and second Andrew Nerpin, fell 7-5 to New Brunwick’s Jamie Grattan in their opening game Saturday.

Grattan improved to 2-0 with the win to top the Pool A standings with Manitoba’s Jason Gunnlaugson heading into play Sunday.

Grattan took control of the match with B.C. with a steal of two in the sixth end to snap a 2-2 deadlock.

Laycock tied the game with hammer in the seventh. The teams exchanged single points in eight and nine, and Grattan scored two in the 10th for the victory.

Team BC takes on WildCard 1 Mike McEwen of Manitoba (1-1) in its only game Sunday at 12:30 p.m. Pacific time.

