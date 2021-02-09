Talking Rock golf pro Adam Blair named PGA of BC president

Blair already serves as the executive pro and general manager of the renowned course near Chase

A golf pro at a prestigious Shuswap course has been named the PGA of B.C.’s new president.

It was announced Monday, Feb. 8 that Adam Blair, of Salmon Arm, would be heading the B.C. Professional Golf Association’s board of directors.

Blair is both the general manager and executive pro at the Talking Rock Golf Resort, located on Little Shuswap Lake near Chase. He thanked outgoing president Jonathan Kadin, making particular mention of Kadin’s tireless work to create strong engagement with PGA of B.C. members. Blair added that as president, he hopes to oversee continued growth of the organization’s brand as well as new educational and playing opportunities for its members.

41-year-old Blair has been a PGA of Canada member for 20 years. He was the head pro at Salmon Arm Golf Club beginning in 2006 until he took the head pro job with Talking Rock in 2011. Blair was promoted to executive pro in 2019.



