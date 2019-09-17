Vancouver Canucks defenceman Jalen Chatfield puts Edmonton Oilers right wing Josh Currie (43) into the boards during first period NHL preseason action in Vancouver, Tuesday, September, 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Sutter nets a pair, Canucks double Oilers 4-2

Vancouver picks up pre-season win on home ice

VANCOUVER — Brandon Sutter scored twice on Tuesday, lifting the Vancouver Canucks to a 4-2 pre-season victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

Tanner Pearson and Elias Pettersson also put up goals for the Canucks in the team’s second-straight night of exhibition play.

Patrick Russell and Tomas Jurco each scored for Edmonton, and Cooper Marody registered a pair of assists.

Thatcher Demko stopped 34-of-36 shots for Vancouver, while Oilers netminder Shane Starrett had 21 saves.

The Oilers were light on big names in their second pre-season matchup of the year on Tuesday, opting to keep top talents Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Leon Draisaitl back in Edmonton.

Vancouver opened the scoring 16:19 into the first period after the Oilers turned the puck over at their own blue line, leading Sutter to a breakaway.

Edmonton defenceman Dmitri Samorukov hooked the veteran centre as he released the puck, leading to a penalty shot.

Sutter skated in and patiently waited for Starrett to drop, then put a backhand up and over the sprawled-out netminder.

The Oilers responded midway through the second frame.

Cooper Marody’s pass went off the side of the net, where Jurco scooped it up, popping a snap shot up and over Demko’s right shoulder.

Marody and Patrick Russell were credited with assists.

Tuesday marked Jurco’s first-ever game with the Oilers. The 26-year-old Slovakian right-winger signed a one-year deal with the club on July 1 after two seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks and four years with the Detroit Red Wings.

READ MORE: Flames pick up 4-3 exhibition win over Canucks in Victoria

READ MORE: Canucks sign Brock Boeser to three-year, US$17.6-million deal

Jurco helped out with another goal early in the third, leaving a drop pass for Marody, who then pitched the puck to Russell high in the faceoff circle.

The right-winger beat Demko with a low wrist shot, giving the Oilers the lead.

Pettersson evened the score once again 9:39 into the game’s final frame, collecting a rebound off a shot from linemate Micheal Ferland and getting a snap shot past Starrett.

Sutter put the Canucks ahead just over a minute later, deflecting in a long shot from defenceman Alex Edler to make it 3-2.

Pearson sealed the scoring with an empty-net goal.

The two sides will face off again on Thursday when the Oilers host the Canucks.

NOTES: Rookie Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes spent much of the first period in the locker room after taking a stick to the face from Oilers centre Cameron Hebig. … Ferland and defenceman Tyler Myers played their first games in Canucks jerseys. Both players signed with the club as free agents over the summer.

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
Okanagan table tennis players thrive at 55+ games

Just Posted

Okanagan table tennis players thrive at 55+ games

Nine Salmon Arm residents were tough to beat at the games in Kelowna last week

Bicycle incident on Daimer Drive in West Kelowna

One man has been taken to hospital

Bulls on parade down Glenmore

A small bull ran into traffic on Glenmore Road in Kelowna earlier this morning

City of Kelowna to host public engagement sessions on future planning

The city is taking feedback on the direction of the OCP, the TMP and the 20-year Servicing Plan

Kelowna’s first-ever fringe festival starts Thursday

The international festival will host 12 different acts over three days

‘It’s almost surreal’: South Okanagan fire chief, sidekick Sammy recap rescue mission in Bahamas

Chief Larry Watkinson and Sam the disaster dog spent 8 days assisting a search and rescue team

Defense says burden of proof not met in double murder case against Victoria father

Closing statements begin in trial for man accused of killing daughters Christmas 2017

B.C. dog breeder banned again after 46 dogs seized

The SPCA seized the animals from Terry Baker, 66, in February 2018

Surrey mom allegedly paid $400,000 for son in U.S. college bribery scam

Xiaoning Sui, 48, was arrested in Spain on Monday night

Three dogs found shot dead in Prince George ditch

The three adult dogs appeared to be well cared for before being found with gunshot wounds, BC SPCA says

Vancouver police could be using drones to fight crime by end of year

The police department has already purchased three drones, as well as three others for training

B.C. party bus company to be monitored after 40 intoxicated teens found onboard

Police received tip teens and young adults were drinking on party buses and limousines in Surrey

Kootnekoff: Wrongful dismissal award against B.C. law firm

A recent case from a Vancouver-based law firm

Okanagan ski racer chosen for grant in end game

Makena Kersey, 18, has called it a career following a gruesome leg injury, but story inspires grant

Most Read