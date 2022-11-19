Super Nadeau Brothers, Penticton Vees shell West Kelowna Warriors to remain perfect

The Penticton Vees extended their win streak to 19 games on Friday, Nov. 18, defeating the West Kelowna Warriors 11-2. (Brennan Phillips- Western News) (Brennan Phillips- Western News) (Brennan Phillips- Western News) (Brennan Phillips- Western News) (Brennan Phillips- Western News) (Brennan Phillips- Western News)

The Penticton Vees bested the West Kelowna Warriors for the third time this season on Friday night (Nov. 18), with an 11-2 victory.

It was a frantic first period at the South Okanagan Events Centre, as the Vees got out to a 3-0 lead just 6:14 into the game with goals coming from Brett Moravec, Aydar Suniev, and Josh Nadeau.

The Warriors fought back in the opening frame, bringing the game within one. Ben McDonald and Rylee Hlusiak scored goals just under two minutes apart to make it 3-2 after the first.

It was in the final two periods, though, when Penticton showed why they’re at the top of the B.C Hockey League.

They scored four goals in the middle frame and another four in the third period to sail to the 11-2 victory. Josh Nadeau scored his second of the game while his brother Bradly scored three goals in a row to secure a hat trick in quick succession. He’s already up to 20 goals on the season, which leads the league.

The Nadeau brothers rank No. 1 and 2 in BCHL scoring. They’ve combined for 79 points in just 19 games.

With the win, Penticton improved its record to 19-0-0-0, while West Kelowna sits in second in the Interior Conference with a 12-4-2-0 record.

The Vees’ undefeated run is a franchise record for most consecutive wins to start a season.

With the loss, the Warriors have now lost two in a row but look to get back to their winning ways on Saturday night when they’re back at home, taking on the Alberni Valley Bulldogs. It’s the 12th annual Pastor Don’s Christmas Hamper Drive, with one dollar from each ticket sold being donated to help fill hampers for the needy this holiday season. The team will also be honouring the Okanagan Sun before the game after becoming Canadian Cup champions. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at Royal LePage Place.

The Vees are in action as well as they welcome the Prince George Spruce Kings to the SOEC. Puck drop is at 6 p.m.

