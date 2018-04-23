Unbeaten Sun Devils sweep North Island

David Osborn scores a run for the Kelowna Sun Devils, much to the chagrin of the North Island catcher, Sunday in B.C. 18U AAA baseball action at Edith Gay Park. -Image: Douglas Farrow

The Kelowna Sun Devils watched their 2017 championship board go up on the clubhouse wall, then proceeded to play like champions against the North Island Cubs.

On home-opening weekend at Edith Gay Park, the Sun Devils rang up 52 runs en route to a four-game sweep of the Cubs in B.C. 18U AAA baseball action, pushing their season record to 6-0.

In Saturday’s opener, the defending B.C. champs routed North Island 10-0. Starter Nathan Ringness-Law and reliever Jordan Laidlaw and combined for six scoreless innings of work. Adam Renneberg led the offense with two hits and two RBIs, while Dreyton Nelmes had a pair of hits and five stolen bases.

In Game 2, Connor Lamb had four RBIs in a 12-3 Sun Devils’ win. Ethan Soroka started and went five innings for his first win of the spring.

On Sunday, the onslaught continued as Soroka had three hits and three RBIs in a 16-5 victory. Laidlaw went three innings in relief to pick up his second win.

In the series finale, Adam Renneberg launched a three-run home run and Soroka had two hits in a 14-7 Kelowna win. Dreyton Nelmes went 4 1/3 innings for his first win of the season.

The Sun Devils take on the fledgling COMBA Sun Devils tonight at Edith Gay Park.