Nathan Ringness-Law and the Kelowna Sun Devils picked up wins in their first two exhibition games. -Image: Kelowna Sun Devils

Sun Devils 2-for-2 to open preseason

Defending midget AAA baseball champs from Kelowna win twice against North Fraser

The defending B.C. 18U AAA Baseball League champion Kelowna Sun Devils kicked off the new campaign with a pair of preseason wins last weekend over the North Fraser Nationals.

Here’s a look at the details:

• Sun Devils 2 North Fraser Nationals 1

Nathan Ringness-Law took to the hill in Game 1 and went three innings, while striking out seven, with no earned runs. Jordan Laidlaw pitched three innings in relief and struck out five, while Ethan Soroka picked up the save, striking out two.

Jackson Sowerby went 1-for-3 with an RBI for the Sun Devils, while David Osborn and Logan Bligh each contributed with singles.

• Sun Devils 5 North Fraser 0

Rookie Brady Renneberg took to the hill going 2 2/3 innings, striking out four, and walking one in picking up his first win at the 18U AAA level. Matthew Fuchs went 3 1/3, striking out two and Logan Bligh closed the door in the seventh striking out one.

Offensively, Nathan Ringness-Law went 1/1 with a double and run scored. Jordan Laidlaw, David Osborn and Brady Renneberg each had singles in the victory. Jaimes Guidon, Jack Janzen and Carson Moberg all picked up RBIs.

The Sun Devils will host their 2018 home opener on Sunday, April 21 at Edith Gay Park at which time the club will unveil its 2017 Championship Board. Kelowna will play a doubleheader against North Island Cubs at 2 and 4:30 p.m.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BCHL Today: Surrey Eagles and Powell River Kings close to advancing

Just Posted

UBCO students experience homelessness

Kelowna - Students collect donations for H.O.P.E. Outreach and live outside for five days

World Down Syndrome Day: The up side of Down

A Kelowna family’s journey with Down Syndrome: ‘There is tremendous beauty in these kids’

Possible federal funding put forward to fight invasive mussels

Increased funding for the Okanagan’s effort to stop zebra and quagga mussels

Cure for Alzheimer’s disease remains elusive

Complexity of the brain still defies discovery of drug treatment

Closing arguments in Kelowna murder trial expected today

Closing arguments in the trial of a Kelowna man accused of fatally stabbing his friend

Your March 21 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

B.C.-pioneered wood construction on a roll internationally

Washington state considers mandatory engineered wood for public buildings

Star Gazing: The first spiral galaxies

Ken Tapping is an astronomer with the NRC’s Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory, Penticton

BCHL Today: Surrey Eagles and Powell River Kings close to advancing

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Plane filled with smoke lands at Nanaimo Airport

WestJet flight came in from Vancouver

VSO to perform ‘Star Wars’ music while 1977 movie plays on big screen

Three shows for the classic at iconic Orpheum Theatre this summer

Sun Devils 2-for-2 to open preseason

Defending midget AAA baseball champs from Kelowna win twice against North Fraser

Police say gun-toting robbers used fake police lights to pull over victims

Information wanted on North Shuswap robbery, police impersonation, burnt vehicle, motorhome theft.

B.C. emergency alert system being tested Wednesday

Alarm tone and message will play on TV and radio

Most Read