Summerland to offer curling this season

The Summerland Curling Club will offer curling once again this winter, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. However, certain protocols have been put in place to slow the spread of the pandemic. (Contributed)

The Summerland Curling Club will offer curling this year from October to March.

This year Curl BC’s guidelines for COVID-19 will be carefully followed.

Most important will be physical distancing, limiting your number of contacts, and eliminating or continual sanitizing of touched surfaces.

Members feeling ill will not be allowed entry. In case someone contacts COVID-19, a safety plan will be in place, including contact tracing.

Dr. Bonnie Henry says, “Fewer faces and bigger spaces.” That will be achieved in Summerland’s curling club by staggering league game start times to limit numbers in the lobby, and by limiting numbers of teams in leagues.

To compensate for reduced numbers in leagues, extra leagues will be added Friday afternoons and Saturday evenings, making 12 leagues in total.

There will be no large inter-club bonspiels this year.

Lockers won’t be used and there won’t be equipment rentals. Curlers will come to each game with their own gear, and will change shoes in the lobby.

Numbers will be also limited In the upstairs lounge, and only teams will sit together, four to a large table. Spectators will not be allowed.

The curling game itself will be modified for physical distancing by allowing only one sweeper on the delivering team, and no sweeping by the opposing skip.

Circles will be marked on the ice where players will stand if not involved in the shot. Rocks and scoreboards will be sanitized after each game.

Summerland Curling Club is always welcoming new members. Online registrations will start Sept 2.

Those who wish to register in person may do so on Sept. 24, from 6 to 9 p.m.

