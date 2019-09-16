CROSS-COUNTRY RUN Cross-country races will be held at the Summerland Rodeo Grounds on Sept. 29. There are two races that day, with a 7.4-kilometre course and a 3.2-kilometre course. (Summerland Review file photo)

Summerland to hold cross-country races Sept. 29

Trail races will be held at Summerland Rodeo Grounds

The annual Summerland Sweets 7.4-kilometre and TriPower 3.2-kilometre trail races are set for Sept, 29 by the Kettle Valley Steam Railway and the Summerland Rodeo Grounds.

Both forested cross-country runs begin and finish by the Trans Canada Trail entrance next to the rodeo grounds.

The 7.4-kilometre run follows the trail for 3.5 kilometre before turning sharply right onto an undulating single track trail that brings runners up and over several hills then back to the finish line.

The 3.2-kilometre run takes participants 1.5 kilometres down the trail, also looping back toward the start.

Runners in both races will experience Summerland’s rural autumn splendour climbing up the aptly named “Pine Cone Alley” hill, running through a picturesque Conkle Mountain meadow, then up the short but sandy “Vertical Beach” before a wide open run to the finish.

“This event is special because of its community spirit and beautiful setting,” say Michael and Melissa Berrisford, co-race directors. “Many families embrace the event year after year.”

Participants will be welcomed to the finish line by race announcer Steve King.

The race is sponsored by Summerland Sweets and Summerland’s Sleeping Giant Fruit Winery. Sleeping Giant fruit wine and Summerland Sweets treats for age group winners as well as some draw prizes and locally grown apples await participants post-race.

Runners can register in advance at www.zone4.ca Entry is $8 for the 3.2-kilometre and $12 for the 7.4-kilometre run.

Day of race registration is available 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the race site.

For more information, or to volunteer, email Michael Berrisford at mikeeco@telus.net.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rockets make cuts to Memorial Cup roster
Next story
Lakeshore Racquets Club hosts the 23rd Credit Union Cup

Just Posted

BC Thanksgiving Food Drive returns to Central Okanagan

Residents are asked to consider donating on Sept. 21

Conservative leader stops in Lake Country

Andrew Scheer says he would bring back two child-focused tax credits cut by the Liberals

Photos from Kelowna’s 39th annual Terry Fox Run

Residents of Kelowna took on cancer in the rain and had a blast.

Kelowna classroom where child allegedly overdosed re-opens after cleaning

An 8-year-old was unresponsive and unable to walk after ingesting an unknown substance at school.

Rockets make cuts to Memorial Cup roster

The Kelowna Rockets re-assigned three players to their respective farm-affiliates on Sunday.

VIDEO: Liberals make child care pledge, Greens unveil platform on Day 6 of campaign

Green party leader Elizabeth May unveils her party’s platform in Toronto

South Okanagan gas prices among the lowest at B.C. pumps

Nine of the 10 lowest-priced gas locations are in Penticton

Lakeshore Racquets Club hosts the 23rd Credit Union Cup

Tournament in Summerland draws teams from around the Okanagan Valley

Needle buyback program fails in Okanagan

Existing Folks on Spokes program proving effective

Summerland to hold cross-country races Sept. 29

Trail races will be held at Summerland Rodeo Grounds

Graffiti referencing bomb threat on Kamloops school, non-credible

RCMP said phrasing of the message indicated the graffiti at Valleyview secondary was likely a prank

Winter Carnival digging up historic events in North Okanagan

60th anniversary festival urging community groups to join in with their favourite event

Pair killed in Bamfield bus crash were 18-year-old UVic students

The victims were a young woman from Manitoba and and a young man from the U.S.

Safety concerns resurface after fatal bus crash on Vancouver Island

Huu-ay-aht First Nations wants a safe route between Bamfield and Port Alberni

Most Read