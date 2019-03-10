Summerland Steam lose to Kelowna Chiefs

Best of seven hockey playoff series now tied at one game each

For the second consecutive evening, the Kelowna Chiefs hosted the Summerland Steam in Junior B playoff hockey action, but this time the Chiefs earned a 5-3 victory.

Kelowna opened scoring with a power play goal at 10:37 in the first period when Dylan Kent scored, assisted by Lane Paddison and Brody Dale.

The Steam responded at 5:35 with a power play goal of their own to tie the game. The goal was scored by Tyson Conroy and assisted by Justin Swan and Sean Wilson.

The Chiefs regained the lead at 1:40 with a goal by Jordan Lowry, assisted by Juanre Naude.

In the second period, the Chiefs reinforced their lead when Tyler Love scored a short-handed goal at 7:58, assisted by Isaac Dutka.

In the third period, Cody Loring of the Steam scored an unassisted goal at 11:19 to narrow the gap.

Kelowna then responded with a power play goal at 6:31, scored by Devin Sutton and assisted by Ryan Stack.

Mitchell Gove of the Steam scored an unassisted power play goal at 5:31.

The Chiefs added a final goal at 1:54 when Dutka scored, assisted by Sutton and Kayson Gallant.

The next two goals of the playoff series will be in Summerland on Monday and Tuesday evenings, beginning at 7:30 p.m. both days.

