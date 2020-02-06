ON THE ICE The Summerland Steam, in white, and the Princeton Posse faced each other in arecent Junior B hockey game at the Summerland Arena The two teams faced each other once again on Saturday. (Summerland Review file photo)

Summerland Steam lose once, win once in weekend hockey action

Junior B team faced 100 Mile House Wranglers and Princeton Posse

The Summerland Steam lost to the 100 Mile House Wranglers, but defeated the Princeton Posse in Junior B hockey action on the weekend.

On Friday, the Steam hosted the 100 Mile Wranglers, playing to a 5-3 loss.

Summerland opened scoring at 13:06 in the first period with a goal by Ante Mustapic, assisted by Mitchell Gove and Ethan McLaughlin.

The Wranglers responded with a goal at 12:32, by Khale Skinner, assisted by Eric Smith and Nic Flinton.

Gove then scored for the Steam on a power play at 10:42. Mustapic and Lane French assisted.

The Steam notched another goal at 5:38, when Josh Bourchier scored, assisted by Jordon Woytas.

READ ALSO: Summerland Steam earn two weekend wins

READ ALSO: Summerland Steam lose twice in Junior B hockey action

The second Wranglers goal of the evening came at 2:31 when Skiner scored, with assists by Jackson Kowblick and Flinton.

The second period was scoreless.

The Wranglers dominated the third period.

At 18:02, Darian Long scored to tie the game. Aidan Morrison and Cory Loring assisted.

Loring added a goal at 11:19, with assists by Quinn Mulder and Cody Barnes.

At 10:47, Loring scored once more, assisted by Barnes and Mulder.

On Saturday, the Steam traveled to Princeton to face the Posse.

This time, the Steam won in a 6-3 decision.

Princeton took the lead in the first period when Brendan Adams scored on a power play at 9:43. Noah Brusse and Aubrey Macleod assisted.

In the second period, Gove scored at 17:58 to tie the game. French and Levi Carter assisted.

The Posse responded at 10:51 with a goal by Justin Fodchuk, assisted by Adams.

Liam McLaren of the Steam then scored at 9:15 to tie the game. Morey Babakaiff and Matthew Byrne assisted.

Byrne added a goal at 6:14, with assists by Babakaiff and McLaughlin.

In the third period, Macleod scored for the Posse at 17:45, assisted by Terrance Joseph.

French responded at 6:54 with a goal for the Steam, assisted by Carter.

Gove added a Summerland goal at 2:07, assisted by Mustapic and French.

The final goal, at 1:31 came when Matthew Byrne scored on an empty net. Liam McLaren assisted.

At present, the Steam are in third place in the Okanagan/Shuswap Conference: Bill Ohlhausen Division of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.

The Steam’s record to date is 20 wins, 19 losses and four overtime losses. On Friday, the Steam will host the Posse and on Saturday the Steam will host the Chase Heat.

Both games begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Summerland Arena.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rockets host WHL’s best as Winterhawks visit for double-header
Next story
Top basketball teams return to Kelowna Secondary for Western Canada tournament

Just Posted

Okanagan and Similkameen regions have lost 90% of wetlands since 1800: board

Board said urban development and agriculture are reasons for wetland loss

Top basketball teams return to Kelowna Secondary for Western Canada tournament

The Owls will look to beat their 5th place finish at last year’s tournament starting Thursday night

When nature calls on the Okangan Rail Trail

Coldstream council puts forward design considerations to RDNO

‘Business as usual’: Kelowna Christian School back to normal after threat

Charges of uttering threats and public mischief are being considered against a male youth

Rockets host WHL’s best as Winterhawks visit for double-header

Kelowna hosts Portland Friday night, the 3rd best team in the Canadian Hockey League

VIDEO: B.C. to reduce ICBC rates, further restrict people from suing

Premier John Horgan says benefits will increase starting 2021

VIDEO: Six arrested as RCMP enforce court order on Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps

Move comes one day after talks between the Wet’suwet’en and the government ended without solution

Big snows: Another snowfall record broken in Revelstoke area

Three Valley Gap received record breaking snowfalls for January

Quality of life; priceless for South Okanagan couple

An elder couple from Oliver are enjoying their lives again after stem cell therapy

Safety concerns prompt Salmon Arm residents to remove homeless camp

Four truck loads of spoiled food, clothes, other items taken to dump or metal recycling centre

EDITORIAL: Black History Month stamp a reminder that there’s more to the story

A Canada Post stamp for Black History Month represents inadequate understanding of Canada’s past

Agricultural plastics ban considered at Keremeos Transfer Station

Plastics waste difficult to handle and causing problems at site

Spiked fences dangerous to deer, other wildlife: BC Conservation Officer Service

Wrought-iron fences can cause animals to suffer as they struggle to free themselves

Two B.C. visitors test positive for Wuhan coronavirus, now four cases

Man, woman in 30s staying with second patient in Vancouver area

Most Read