Wranglers players in action last season against the Summerland Steam. File photo.

Summerland Steam finish exhibition series with one win, one loss, two ties

Regular season action begins this weekend

The Summerland Steam finished their exhibition games with one win, one loss and two ties.

In the first game, on Friday, Aug. 30, the Steam travelled to Kelowna to face the Chiefs, playing to a 3-3 tie.

The following evening, Summerland hosted the Chiefs, losing that game in a 4-2 decision.

READ ALSO: Summerland Steam players honoured at awards ceremony

READ ALSO: New coach, general manager for Summerland Steam

On Friday, Sept. 6, the Steam hosted the Osoyoos Coyotes. The final score was 3-3.

On Saturday, Sept. 7, the Steam were in Osoyoos, facing the Coyotes once again. This game ended in a 5-4 win for Summerland.

Regular season action begins this weekend as the Steam will play two home games.

On Friday, the Steam will host the Kelowna Chiefs at the Summerland Arena. On Saturday, the Steam will host the North Okanagan Knights.

Both games begin at 7:30 p.m.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pieces of Rockets core returning ahead of final pre-season games

Just Posted

Kelowna Tolko mill shut down for ‘indeterminate’ amount of time

Poor market conditions have caused the operation to shut down for an ‘indeterminate’ period of time

Pieces of Rockets core returning ahead of final pre-season games

Kelowna gets three key players back before Friday’s matchup in Kamloops

West Kelowna pot shop near elementary school to be reviewed further: school trustees

The shop would be located across the street from George Pringle Elementary School

Heat defender earns league accolade as 2nd star of the week

UBCO’s Sam McDonald has led the Heat to a 4-1-1 start to the season

Kelowna woman argues she can safely drive while using chopsticks, judge disagrees

Corinne Jackson was pulled over and ticketed for driving without due care along Highway 33

VIDEO: Pig surprises Vernon family with unusual visit

‘Who’s missing a pig?’: Bella Vista mom asks after peculiar and hilarious incident

Vancouver police officer charged after hitting suspect on bike

The charge relates to a pursuit that took place on Sept. 12, 2018

‘Wait until tomorrow’: RCMP investigate possible threat to Princeton high school

RCMP investigated a possible threat to children and staff at Princeton Secondary… Continue reading

As three leaders prepare to debate, Trudeau accused of ducking record

Liberal leader to be absent from first debate, hosted by the Maclean’s and CityTV, in Toronto

Kelowna, Vernon see steep dip in housing prices in first six months of 2019

B.C. home to priciest, but also most affordable, places to live in Canada

Okanagan’s Winter Carnival seeks makeover for mascots

New look for jopo and jopette of Vernon Winter Carnival

Former B.C. cop who lost his leg in collision running against Elizabeth May

Ron Broda is running in the Saanich-Gulf Islands riding for the People’s Party of Canada

Does prayer have a place in the B.C. Legislature?

Study reviews 873 prayers from past 16 years for content, inclusivity

Chilliwack homeowners get rainbow driveway after city rejects Pride crosswalk

Dismayed by council decision they decide to display symbol of LGBTQ2 acceptance and diversity

Most Read