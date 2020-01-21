Summerland Steam earn two weekend wins

The Summerland Steam enjoyed a winning weekend of hockey action, defeating the Osoyoos Coyotes and the Kelowna Chiefs in Junior B hockey action.

On Friday, the Steam hosted the Osoyoos Coyotes, playing to a 5-3 win.

Osoyoos started out strong, with two goals early in the first period.

At 16:18, Dylan Stevenson scored, assisted by Tyler Russell and Brandon Della Paolera. Seth Kriese added a goal at 12:38, assisted by Malcolm Turner and Curt Doyle.

The Steam replied with a goal by Austin O’Neil at 11:51, with assists by Ty Banser and Mitchell Gove.

The Coyotes then added a goal with 33 seconds in the period when Russell scored, assisted by Della Paolera and Stevenson.

In the second period, the Steam showed their strength.

Matthew Byrne scored on a power play at 15:49, with assists by Ethan McLaughlin and Eric Scherger.

O’Neil added a goal at 13:16, assisted by Ryan Allen and Gove.

In the third period, Banser scored at 10:59 to bring the Steam into the lead. O’Neil and Gove assisted.

Morey Babakaiff added an unassisted shorthanded goal on an empty net with 52 seconds remaining in the game.

On Saturday, the Steam travelled to the Rutland Arena to face the Kelowna Chiefs, winning 4-3 in overtime.

The Chiefs opened scoring when Myles Mattila scored at 10:11, with assists by Marshall Porteous and Jordan Lowry.

Ante Mustapic of the Steam responded at 8:55, assisted by Babakaiff and Liam McLaren.

The Chiefs regained their lead with a power play goal at 4:48. Blain Worthing scored, with assists by Porter Dawson and Zane Avery.

In the second period, Logan Keating of the Chiefs scored at 13:19, assisted by Caleb Brown.

Ethan Grover of the Steam answered at 12:12, assisted by Zack Cooper.

In the third period, Byrne scored for the Steam at 1:24 to tie the game. He was assisted by McLaren and McLaughlin.

Byrne scored the winning goal in overtime, with 56 seconds remaining in the period. Gove and McLaughlin assisted.

This weekend, the Steam are scheduled to play two games.

On Friday, Summerland will host the Princeton Posse. The game, at the Summerland Arena, begins at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the Steam will travel to Sicamous to face the Eagles. The game will be at the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre, beginning at 7 p.m.

The Steam are in third place in the Okanagan/Shuswap Conference: Bill Ohlhausen Division of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.

The team’s record is 18 wins, 17 losses and four overtime losses in regular season play.

