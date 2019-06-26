FUNDRAISING EFFORTS Members of the Summerland Orca Swim Club recently held fundraising events to help Ainsley Campbell, who has been diagnosed with a rare kidney disease. (Photo submitted)

Summerland Orca Swim Club holds fundraising events

Proceeds benefit swimmer with rare kidney disease

The Summerland Orca Swim Club took to raising funds and helping out their fellow swimmer Ainsley Campbell who has been diagnosed with a rare form of kidney disease called Childhood Nephrotic Syndrome.

READ ALSO: Summerland family copes with rare kidney disease

READ ALSO: Okanagan Kidney Walk raises over $22,000

The swim club hosted a barbecue fundraiser at the Summerland Kinsmen’s Club who generously donated their barbecue and “Hoops for a Cure” at their club banquet on Saturday, June 15 where fellow swimmers had a shoot out playing basketball.

Campbell’s family is working to raise a total of $10,000 for the Kidney Foundation of BC and Yukon Branch.

The Orca Swim club was proud to be able to raise funds to donate to this very worthy cause. To contribute, please visit https://kidney.akaraisin.com/ui/BCKW19/participant/4822999?Lang=en-CA.

