Strong side: Okanagan volleyball aces moving on to university level

This Junior Heat squad has nine teammates heading to collegiate level next season

A deep set of talented volleyball players from the Okanagan will be taking their skills to the collegiate level next season.

Nine members of the Junior Heat U17/18 volleyball team have received scholarships to play post-secondary volleyball next season at various schools across North America.

Lexi Prefontaine, Taysha Boulter, Tessa Ivans and Madelyn Hettinga will stay local and join the UBC Okanagan Heat volleyball program next season.

Rosie Howard will join the College of the Rockies, Ameila Anderson is heading to Macewan University and Sophie Lachapelle is set to attend Simon Fraser University.

Brooklyn Parliament will attend York University and Anya Pemberton is heading south to join Arizona State.

The team’s 10th star, Emily Daum is hoping to attend Douglas College next season.

The squad of Junior Heat stars will conclude the season going into spring, before training and getting set for the upcoming challenges at the start of next year’s collegiate season.

