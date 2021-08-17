Stanley Cup visit raises $3,000 for Vernon hospital foundation, cardiac care unit

Vernon Training House owners Rhonda Catt (left) and Carla Rayner (right) enjoy a moment with Coldstream’s Stacy Roest, assistant general manager of the NHL back-to-back champion Tampa Bay Lightning, who brought the Stanley Cup to the strength and training facility at Kal Tire Place North Monday, Aug. 3. The private function also served as a fundraiser with attendees donating more than $3,000 to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation and the Cardiac Care Unit in memory of Catt’s husband, Peter. (Contributed)

The Stanley Cup gives in many ways.

The National Hockey League’s top trophy is arguably the hardest team championship trophy to win. The team that does win it all gets to have its players and staff spend a day with the Cup in the off-season.

Coldstream resident Stacy Roest now has his name engraved on hockey’s Holy Grail. Twice. Roest is the assistant general manager of the back-to-back champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

The team could not continue the coveted tradition of spending a day with the Cup in 2020, because of COVID, but they could in 2021.

Monday, Aug. 3, was Roest’s day with Stanley, and he hosted a private event for clients and friends at Vernon’s Training House, a strength and conditioning facility at Kal Tire Place North that trains many pro and upcoming hockey stars. Roest is involved with the facility, owned and operated by Rhonda Catt and Carla Rayner.

At Roest’s request, donations were accepted at the private event for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation and the Cardiac Care Unit in honour of Catt’s late husband, Peter, who died unexpectedly of a heart attack at the age of 46.

A total of $3,020 was raised from the generosity of individuals who attended the event.

“We would like to thank Stacy and everyone who attended and donated,” said Roest and Rayner.

They would also like to encourage others to check out #sharepetersstory (below) .

It’s a message of heart health awareness and to learn and share the signs/symptoms of a heart attack.

