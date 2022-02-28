Sports weekend recap: Rockets earn redemption, Chiefs on the brink

Recapping the weekend that was in Kelowna sports.

Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

The Rockets had a busy weekend on the ice, with back-to-back meetings with the rival Kamloops Blazers before heading down to Seattle on Sunday to take on the Thunderbirds.

4,326 fans were at Prospera Place on Feb. 25 for the seventh meeting of the season between the Rockets and the Blazers, a matchup that has been mostly one-sided in favour of Kelowna. A goaltending battle saw Kelowna’s Talyn Boyko come out on top over his Kamloops counterpart Dylan Ernst, stopping 30 of the 31 shots he faced in a 2-1 victory.

Tyson Feist was named the game’s first star, notching both of the Rockets’ goals, his tenth and eleventh of the season. The Rockets have been a thorn in the Blazers’ side all season, winning all seven games between the two before their eighth meeting in Kamloops on Saturday.

However, it was then that Kamloops earned their first two points against Kelowna on the season, besting the Rockets by a score of 6-2 and breaking their four-game winning streak in a penalty-filled affair.

Back to the drawing board in a trip across the border Sunday evening, a back-and-forth affair had the Rockets and Thunderbirds tied at three heading into the final frame.

It was then that Rilen Kovacevic played the hero, notching his third of the year with under eight minutes to go to secure the win for Kelowna.

Kelowna and Seattle meet again tomorrow (Mar. 1) for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop.

Kelowna Chiefs (KIJHL)

The junior B Kelowna Chiefs will need a win tonight to keep their season alive.

They trail the Summerland Steam three games to one in their best-of-seven first-round playoff series.

A failed comeback at Summerland Arena on Saturday, scoring twice in the third period after falling behind 3-0, sent the Chiefs to the brink of elimination.

Rutland Arena will host game five tonight at 7 p.m.

West Kelowna Warriors (BCHL)

A week-long break will come to an end on Wednesday when the West Kelowna Warriors return to the ice.

The Warriors last played on Feb. 23 when they bested the Prince George Spruce Kings 4-3, starting a new two-game winning streak.

They visit the Wenatchee Wild on Mar. 2 at 6 p.m. The next home game at Royal LePage Place is scheduled for Mar. 5 against Prince George.

