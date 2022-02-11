Sports weekend preview: Rockets and Warriors host, Chiefs on the road

It’s another big hockey weekend for Kelowna; UBCO and OC basketball in action as well

Happy Friday! It’s Super Bowl weekend but there are lots of local sports in action. Here is your Kelowna sports weekend preview:

Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

After Wednesday’s game was postponed due to the COVID protocols, the Kelowna Rockets are back in action tonight (Feb 11) as they welcome the Everett Silvertips to town. Everett ended Kelowna’s winning streak last Sunday (Feb 6) and currently has an eight-game winning streak of their own. They are the top team in the whole WHL with a 33-7-2-2 record (70 points).

On Saturday night, the Rockets welcome the Tri-City Americans to Prospera Centre. The Rockets topped Tri-City 6-1 last Saturday (Feb 5) down in Wennewick, Washington. Tri-City is fourth in the U.S. division with a 13-25-4-0 record.

Going into the weekend, Kelowna (24-11-1-3) is still sitting second in the B.C. division behind the Kamloops Blazers.

Puck drop for both nights is at 7:05 p.m. at Prospera Centre. All Rockets games are available to watch on WHL Live on CHL TV at watch.CHL.ca or to listen to on 1550AM.

West Kelowna Warriors (BCHL)

It’s a single-game weekend for the Warriors as they host the Merritt Centennials tonight (Friday) at the Royal LePage Arena. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. West Kelowna handily beat Merritt 7-1 in Merritt on Tuesday night.

West Kelowna has already clinched their playoff spot. They currently sit fourth in the Interior division with a 24-13-1-0 record. Merritt sits at the bottom of the division with a 2-33-1-1 record.

Warriors forward Felix Trudeau is tied for sixth in the league in scoring with 50 points (25 G, 25 A) this season.

Kelowna Chiefs (KIJHL)

The Chiefs are on the road this weekend and go into the weekend second in the Bill Ohlhausen division with a 23-12-2-1 record. They have also already clinched a playoff spot.

On Saturday night, they take on the Summerland Steam at Summerland Arena. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. These two teams played each other last Sunday in Kelowna, with the Chiefs winning 4-3. Summerland is third in the division with a 20-13-2-2 record and has clinched a playoff spot as well.

On Sunday night, the Chiefs are in Princeton to take on the Princeton Posse at the Princeton and District Arena. The puck drop is at 6 p.m. Kelowna lost to Princeton 3-2 last weekend. Princeton is 13-21-3-0, sitting fourth in the division.

UBCO Heat

A Saturday afternoon affair is on the schedule for the UBCO men’s basketball team this weekend as they host the UNBC Timberwolves. The Heat are 2-13 on the season while the Timberwolves are 5-10. Tip-off is at 2 p.m. at The Furnace (UBCO gymnasium).

The women’s team is off this weekend.

—————-

UBCO men’s and women’s volleyball is off this weekend.

Okanagan College Coyotes

It’s a busy weekend for Okanagan College as both the men’s and women’s basketball teams play three games in three days. Going into the weekend, the men are 2-7 this season while the women are 5-4.

It all starts tonight (Friday) when they take on the Columbia Bible College Bobcats at Columbia Place in Abbotsford. The CBC men’s team is 1-12 on the season while the women’s is 0-14. Tip-off for the women is at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. for the men.

Saturday the teams travel to New Westminster to take on the Douglas College Royals. The Douglas women’s team is second in the Canwest standings with an 8-3 record while the men are 3-8. The women start at 2:30 p.m. while the men follow at 4:30 p.m.

Then the weekend comes to an end on Sunday as OC takes on the Capilano Blues, who are 8-4 (women) and 8-5 (men) on the season. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. for the women and 3 p.m. for the men.

