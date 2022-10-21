Sports weekend preview: Okanagan Sun looking for perfect season and more

The Sun kick off the championship game on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 4 p.m. at Kelowna’s Apple Bowl

The weather is getting colder in Kelowna but you can get fired up with all the sports action happening this weekend.

Okanagan Sun

Kelowna’s football team is in the championship game as they look to complete a perfect season on Saturday (Oct. 22). Find more info here.

Kelowna Rockets

It’s a one-game weekend for the Rockets as they finish off a three-game homestand by hosting the Winnipeg Ice on Saturday night (Oct. 22).

The Rockets are coming off getting shutout for the first time this season on Wednesday night (Oct. 19), losing 3-0 to the Brandon Wheat Kings. With the loss, the team fell to 3-5-1 on the year, sitting fifth in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile the Ice are currently the number-one ranked team in the country as they sit atop the Eastern Conference with an impressive 9-1-0 record. They are tied with Seattle for the second most goals scored as a team (41). It’s the first time the Ice have made their way to Kelowna since moving from Kootenay to Winnipeg.

Rockets captain Colton Dach remains out of the lineup as he’s week-to-week with an upper body injury.

During the game, the Rockets are hosting their 26th annual Halloween Candy Scramble. In the second intermission, children 11 and under get to go onto the ice and grab their share of candy. Both children and adults are encouraged to dress up in their costumes for the game.

Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. at Prospera Place and tickets are available here.

West Kelowna Warriors

The Warriors are riding high going into the weekend as they’ve won three games in a row.

Sitting second in the Interior Division with their 6-1-2 record, the Warriors are travelling south of the border to take on the Wenatchee Wild on Friday night. In two games this season, the Warriors are 2-0 against the Wild, outscoring them 12-6. Wenatchee is 2-5-0-1 on the season (eighth in Interior Division).

On Saturday (Oct. 22), the team is back at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna as they welcome the Surrey Eagles to town. Surrey is the other undefeated team in the BCHL as they sit first in the Coastal Division (8-0).

Friday’s game is at 7:05 p.m. and Saturday’s puck drop is at 7 p.m.

Kelowna Chiefs

It’s a one-game weekend for the Chiefs as travel to take on the Castlegar Rebels.

The first month of the season has been a struggle for the team as sit at the bottom of the Bill Ohlhausen Division with a 1-6-1 record. They’ve accumulated the least amount of points in the KIJHL with three and have only scored 13 goals on the year.

They head to Castlegar, who sit at the bottom of the Neil Murdoch Division with a record of 4-5-0. Over the last five seasons, these two teams have only met once, an overtime win for the Chiefs.

Puck drop for Saturday night is 7 p.m. at the Castlegar and District Recreation Centre.

