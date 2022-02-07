Sports recap: Silvertips stop surging Kelowna Rockets

The Kelowna Rockets had their eight-game win streak snapped, losing 6-2, to the Silvertips in Everett Sunday night.

Both Rockets’ goals came in the second period. Mark Liwiski (14) scored on the power-play at 4:30, with assists from Andrew Cristall and Pavel Novak. Jake Lee (12)added the second goal at 6:30 with assists from Gabriel Szturc and Turner McMillan. It was the third game in three nights for Kelowna. Next game for the Rockets is Wednesday against the Vancouver Giants at Prospera Place.

—

The West Kelowna Warriors had a solid game Saturday night against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, but ended up losing 2-1 in overtime.

Brennan Nelson (5) found the back of the net at 10:55 of the first period as the Warriors opened the scoring. Simon Tassy (31) tied the game for Salmon Arm in the second and then scored the winner of the first OT just 16 seconds in.

The Warriors are back in action Tuesday (Feb. 8) when they travel to Merritt to take on the Centennials. The game will be broadcast on BCHL TV , or listen on the Warriors MixIr radio station.

—

The Kelowna Chiefs came away with a 4-3 overtime win against the Summerland Steam at Rutland Arena on Sunday (Feb. 6). Grayson Chell (21) had a hat-trick with a goal in the first period and two in the third, including a power-play marker. Spencer Horning (10) had the OT winner at the 2:02 mark.

Next game for the Chiefs is Saturday (Feb. 12) against the Steam in Summerland.

—

The UBC Okanagan Heat men’s basketball split a pair of games over the weekend against the UFV Cascades.

The Heat earned their first win on home court this season, beating the Cascades 91-79 on Saturday (Feb. 5) at The Furance.

UBCO dropped Sunday’s game to the Cascades 97-79. The Heat men and women teams are in Langley to play Trinity Western on Thursday (Feb. 10).

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Kelowna RocketsWHL