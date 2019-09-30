Spooky good deals this October at top Okanagan golf course

Vernon’s Andrew Ferworn rips his opening drive at the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour stop Monday at Predator Ridge. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

The fall season has brought in scary good deals at a top Okanagan golf destination.

Predator Ridge’s Golftoberfest starts Oct. 1 and runs for the ending three weeks of the golf season. The Okanagan golf season doesn’t last long and avid golfers across the valley will be looking for a tee-time at Predator Ridge one last time before the end of the year.

Rounds of golf from Oct. 1 to 20 come in the $60 to $70 range at the two courses: Predator Course and Ridge Course.

For more information, visit predatorridge.com.

