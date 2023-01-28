Special teams struggle in Kelowna Rockets loss to Vancouver

The two teams complete their home-and-home series in Kelowna on Saturday night

The Kelowna Rockets lost 3-1 to the Vancouver Giants at the Langley Events Centre on Friday night (@thewhl/Twitter)

The tough road continues for the Kelowna Rockets as special teams was the difference in their 3-1 loss to the Vancouver Giants on Friday night.

Kelowna came out with a stronger first period, getting a goal from Adam Kydd 7:39 into the game to give them a 1-0 lead. It was his 14th of the season, assisted by Max Graham and Ethan Mittelsteadt.

In the second period, the Giants scored back-to-back powerplay goals by Tyler Thrope and Jaden Lipinski to take a 2-1 lead.

Brendan Pentecost added an insurance goal in the third period to give Vancouver the 3-1 win.

Kelowna went 0-5 with the man advantage. The loss extended the team’s losing streak to three games.

Rockets net-minder Tayln Boyko made 35 saves in the loss.

Despite the loss, the Rockets continue to hold the final playoff spot in the Western Conference with a 14-26-3-0 record.

After the two teams totalled 104 penalty minutes in two games against each other last weekend, they added another 42 combined minutes to the bitter rivalry last night.

The two teams will finish the home-and-home series on Saturday night at Prospera Place in Kelowna. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.

READ MORE: Rockin’ River Music Fest in Merritt cancelled due to financial struggles

READ MORE: Money grows on the treasure tree: Merritt flood victim wins big on scratch lottery ticket

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyKelownaKelowna RocketsOkanaganWHL