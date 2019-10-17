(File photo)

Special Olympics fundraiser coming to UBC Okanagan

The motionball Marathon event looks to raise $10,000 this weekend

UBC Okanagan is set to host a motionball Marathon of Sport for the first time ever this weekend.

The fundraiser supports Special Olympics athletes throughout Canada by introducing sporting events combining volunteers and athletes in communities across the country.

On Oct. 20, more than 140 students and 20 local Special Olympics athletes will gather for an action-packed day of sports where 14 teams will battle in various sports including soccer, basketball, flag football, ultimate frisbee and more.

Teams have pledged to raise a minimum of $500 and will be joined by a Special Olympics athlete.

All money raised goes directly to the Special Olympics Canada Foundation with 70 per cent of the funding directly supporting B.C. and local programs.

The UBCO teams hope to raise $10,000 at their first hosting of the motionball Marathon of Sport.

