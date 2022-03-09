Spallumcheen wheelchair curler’s Paralympics medal hopes still alive

Ina Forrest and Team Canada win two clutch games Wednesday in Beijing

Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest sizes up a shot in wheelchair curling for Canada at the Beijing 2022 Paralympics. (Angela Burger Photo)

The quest for a fourth consecutive Paralympics wheelchair curling medal continues for Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest.

Team Canada, with Forrest throwing third stones, snapped a three-game mid-week losing skid with a pair of wins Wednesday, March 9.

Canada now sits in third place with a 6-3 record. On Thursday morning, they will finish their round robin with a game vs. Norway, while most other teams will have a second game in the afternoon. A win would secure a playoff spot, while a loss would bring a number of other scenarios into play.

“Our destiny is in our own hands,” said Canadian second Dennis Theissen after play Wednesday. “We’ll get a good rest tonight and come out strong tomorrow, and finish it off.”

Canada defeated Great Britain 6-3 and scored a 7-3 decision over Estonia, a match where Canada stole the final four points.

“We’re feeling great,” said Theissen to Curling Canada. “To have two wins today, it feels like we’re on a roll again.”

• Lumby’s Logan Leach and guide Julien Petit return to the Para Alpine slopes Wednesday, competing in the men’s visually impaired giant slalom.

Through three events in his Paralympics debut, Leach – at 19, the youngest member of Team Canada – has a ninth-place result in the downhill, seventh in the super giant slalom and sixth in the super combined.

