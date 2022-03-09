Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest sizes up a shot in wheelchair curling for Canada at the Beijing 2022 Paralympics. (Angela Burger Photo)

Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest sizes up a shot in wheelchair curling for Canada at the Beijing 2022 Paralympics. (Angela Burger Photo)

Spallumcheen wheelchair curler’s Paralympics medal hopes still alive

Ina Forrest and Team Canada win two clutch games Wednesday in Beijing

The quest for a fourth consecutive Paralympics wheelchair curling medal continues for Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest.

Team Canada, with Forrest throwing third stones, snapped a three-game mid-week losing skid with a pair of wins Wednesday, March 9.

Canada now sits in third place with a 6-3 record. On Thursday morning, they will finish their round robin with a game vs. Norway, while most other teams will have a second game in the afternoon. A win would secure a playoff spot, while a loss would bring a number of other scenarios into play.

“Our destiny is in our own hands,” said Canadian second Dennis Theissen after play Wednesday. “We’ll get a good rest tonight and come out strong tomorrow, and finish it off.”

Canada defeated Great Britain 6-3 and scored a 7-3 decision over Estonia, a match where Canada stole the final four points.

“We’re feeling great,” said Theissen to Curling Canada. “To have two wins today, it feels like we’re on a roll again.”

• Lumby’s Logan Leach and guide Julien Petit return to the Para Alpine slopes Wednesday, competing in the men’s visually impaired giant slalom.

Through three events in his Paralympics debut, Leach – at 19, the youngest member of Team Canada – has a ninth-place result in the downhill, seventh in the super giant slalom and sixth in the super combined.

