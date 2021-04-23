Spallumcheen Golf Course begins men’s night

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition from April 20. Total of 85 players.
FIRST FLIGHT
1st low gross: Paul Holtom 70
1st low net: Don Helm 67
2nd low gross: Ron Nolan 73
2nd low net: Frank Genaille 69
3rd low gross: Paul Reid 75
3rd low net: Darcy Smith 71
Best net 9: Darryl Zubot 34
Deuce: Nolan, Reid ($30 each)
SECOND FLIGHT
1st low gross: Ron Harper 78
1st low net: Art Heale 69
2nd low gross: Bob Smith 81 (Retrogression)
2nd low net: Gord Holm 70
3rd low gross: Dave Schneider 82 (R)
3rd low net: Dave Hoyte 73 (R)
Best net 9: Glen Fester
Deuce: Holm ($60)
THIRD FLIGHT
1st low gross: Don Jones 84
1st low net: Clay Anderson 73
2nd low gross: Rodger Bergen 88
2nd low net: Harry Bowker 75 (R)
3rd low gross:
3rd low net:
Best net 9: Ronald Epp 32
Deuce: Gord Fox ($40)
FOURTH FLIGHT
1st low gross: Angus Armstrong 84
1st low net: Glen Guest 68
2nd low gross: Russell Brown 89
2nd low net: Bernie Stayer 72
3rd low gross: Barry Russell 83
3rd low net: Stan Beaulieu 75 (R)
Best net 9: Bob Collins 35
Deuce: Dave Hank, Bruce Baldwin ($40 each)
