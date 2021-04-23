The Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club started its weekly men’s night competition April 13. (Morning Star file photo)

The Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club started its weekly men’s night competition April 13. (Morning Star file photo)

Spallumcheen Golf Course begins men’s night

75 players on hand for first weekly competition of new season

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition from April 20. Total of 85 players.

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low gross: Paul Holtom 70

1st low net: Don Helm 67

2nd low gross: Ron Nolan 73

2nd low net: Frank Genaille 69

3rd low gross: Paul Reid 75

3rd low net: Darcy Smith 71

Best net 9: Darryl Zubot 34

Deuce: Nolan, Reid ($30 each)

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low gross: Ron Harper 78

1st low net: Art Heale 69

2nd low gross: Bob Smith 81 (Retrogression)

2nd low net: Gord Holm 70

3rd low gross: Dave Schneider 82 (R)

3rd low net: Dave Hoyte 73 (R)

Best net 9: Glen Fester

Deuce: Holm ($60)

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low gross: Don Jones 84

1st low net: Clay Anderson 73

2nd low gross: Rodger Bergen 88

2nd low net: Harry Bowker 75 (R)

3rd low gross:

3rd low net:

Best net 9: Ronald Epp 32

Deuce: Gord Fox ($40)

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st low gross: Angus Armstrong 84

1st low net: Glen Guest 68

2nd low gross: Russell Brown 89

2nd low net: Bernie Stayer 72

3rd low gross: Barry Russell 83

3rd low net: Stan Beaulieu 75 (R)

Best net 9: Bob Collins 35

Deuce: Dave Hank, Bruce Baldwin ($40 each)


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GolfScoreboard

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Murray makes 31 saves as visiting Senators blank Canucks 3-0

Just Posted

SilverStar Mountain Resort has announced bike park passes for the summer will go on sale Monday, May 3. (File photo)
Vernon resort bike park passes on sale May 3

SilverStar Mountain getting ready for busy season

(ITV photo)
COLUMN: Lessons from Lockdown: Season 5 is easily Love Island’s best

Let’s be honest, not all of our time spent in lockdown is productive, and that’s OK

Waterfront owners on Kalamalka Lake might want to check their docks, as one was spotted floating around the Oyama end of the lake Thursday, April 22. (Nick Clements photo)
‘Anyone lose a dock?’ in Vernon or Lake Country

Wooden structure spotted at south end of Kalamalka Lake

Vernon Christian School had its first COVID-19 exposure in April 2021. (VCS photo)
Silver Star, Vernon Christian schools latest in COVID-19 exposures

Clarence Fulton and VSS also reporting potential exposures

A screen capture from Chris “Sky” Saccoccia’s Twitch live stream of his rally in Kelowna’s Stuart Park on April 22, 2021. (therealchrisskytv/Twitch.tv)
Anti-mask activist Chris Sky descends on Kelowna, incites violation of COVID-19 health orders

The appearance is part of Chris “Sky” Saccoccia’s ‘Freedom Convoy’ that is currently travelling cross-country

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden smile as they say farewell following a virtual joint statement in Ottawa, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau pledges to cut emissions by 40% to 45% by 2030, short of U.S. goal

Trudeau announced target during a virtual climate summit convened by U.S. President Joe Biden

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth speaks to media at the Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday February 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. officials to announce travel restrictions today to limit COVID-19 spread

Mike Farnworth is expected to give details of what the government views as essential travel

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Richard Desautel with supporters outside the courthouse in Nelson, B.C., in 2016. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
BREAKING: Sinixt, First Nation bordering Canada-U.S., can claim Indigenous rights, top court rules

The decision essentially reverses a 1956 declaration the Sinixt were extinct

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

BC Wildfire Service
Small wildfire ignites in the Shuswap

The blaze is about 10 km east of the Squilax Bridge

Gavel (Courtesy photo)
EDITORIAL: High marks for Canada’s democratic process

Accusations of widespread corruption do not hold up

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will issue an apology for Canada’s treatment of Itaian-Canadians during the Second World War. (CPAC)
COLUMN: Apologizing for an uncomfortable wartime decision

Canada’s government will apologize for its treatment of Italian-Canadians during the Second World War

Vernon RCMP are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly pointed a firearm at two people outside a downtown business Saturday, April 10, 2021. (Contributed)
Man who brandished firearm in downtown Vernon sought by police

Video surveillance image shows man pointing what investigators believe to be a handgun April 10

Most Read